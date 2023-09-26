Ghosts stars explain decision to end with season 5

BBC

The stars of the hit BBC comedy Ghosts have explained why the show is to end with season 5 ahead of its premiere on October 6.

The paranormal sitcom has been so well-received by viewers that news of the show ending initially came as a shock to fans.

Lolly Adefope, who plays the emotional Georgian noblewoman Kitty, has spoken of why the creative team — Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Bill Willbond — have decided to bring the ghostly adventures to a end.

"Five is a great round number, and you never want to push something past its limits," she told the BBC.



"Ghosts is so well-loved, and you want to give it a proper send-off. You have to make sure it finishes on the right note, rather than peters out to the point where people want it to end."

"I think the writers are really smart," said Charlotte Ritchie, who agreed that it was the right moment to end the show. "They knew that it was the right choice."



She added: "I think we just were getting to the point were everyone was very comfy in their parts, and it was just the right point to finish. A lot of the feedback I've got from people has been that they think it's cool to quit while you're ahead."

The comedy follows couple Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), who inherit Button House, an abandoned country mansion. With plans to renovate it into a luxury hotel, they despair when they find the mansion teeming with ghosts.

Ghosts' fifth and final series will premiere on October 6 at 8.30pm on BBC One.

