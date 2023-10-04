ghd's Black Friday sale is worth setting your alarm for

courtesy of brand

ghd's Black Friday sale is fast approaching, and this is one shopping event that's worth getting prepared for. Sure, those discounted lipsticks and shampoos are great, but how about a serious saving on a shiny new pair of straighteners?



Last year, ghd welcomed Black Friday with a 22% off blanket discount across a range of straighteners, hairdryers and styling tools. Then, to celebrate the 'big day', two mega-flash deals were announced, offering shoppers up to 25% off some total classics. We even spotted the sell-out Glide Brush in last year's sale, which is bound to secure you best mum/sister/friend status.

Even better, usually the sale spans across the entire website, meaning you can overhaul your styling routine with a ghd hairdryer, hot brush, and styling products, all with a hefty discount.





Deals like this are rarely seen, so we're holding out hope for the same offerings in 2023. Seriously, when we're investing in triple-figure tools, it pays to get savvy with sales.

What we're looking for in ghds Black Friday sale 2023

Don't know where to start? Here, see the best deals the Cosmo beauty team have their eyes on.



ghd Black Friday: Styling tools

If you don’t yet own the brand’s inimitable Original Styler, or perhaps your current one is looking a little knackered, then this is one you should certainly add to your basket.

Or, if you're looking for something a little more luxe, the Gold Styler is a complete game changer in the world of hair straightening (last year we saved £43, just sayin'). Programmed to heat to the optimum temperature (185 degrees) with smoothed floating plates and an automatic shut-off, this iconic straightener remains the best on the market.

Hot brushes have had a mo-ment in 2023. It seems as though everyone has invested in the styling tool to achieve a bouncy blow dry from the comfort of their home. So we need to talk about the ghd Glide – aka our styling tool of dreams.

Designed to smooth roughed-up bed hair and second-day curls, the Glide is essentially a straightener/brush hybrid that’ll touch up your style in a matter of seconds. This clever little tool has proven so popular, the brand can barely keep it on the shelves.

This styler is so mammoth, it deserves a standalone recognition. When the Duet wet-to-dry styler launched earlier this year, the entire Cosmo team went into a frenzy. It's designed to work like a straightener, only it will dry your lengths at the same time too.

What's cooler, ghd ran a series of tests which found that the Duet caused zero thermal heat damage after four passes through hair. Great news for your split ends, right? It may cost a small fortune, but with Black Friday fast approaching, this may be your chance to snap it up for less.

ghd Black Friday: Hair dryers

A good-quality hair dryer is always a wise investment. Learn to blow-dry your locks like a pro and you’ll end up using less heat on your lengths.

Our favourite ghd Air is crafted with hair-smoothing ionic technology, several heat settings (including a shine-boosting cool shot), and a concentrated nozzle to give you extra control. If it's good enough to find backstage at Fashion Week, it's good enough for us too.





ghd Black Friday: Styling products

While the Black Friday sales may be the prime time to secure ghd's high-tech tools for a discounted price, we also think it's worth taking a look at its vast selection of styling products.

With any hot tool, you’ll still need a reliable heat protectant spray to tame frizz and keep your lengths healthy and crisp-free. While its salon-quality styling products – like the Pick Me Up Root Lift Spray and Dramatic Ending Smooth and Finish Serum – are the perfect side kicks to amp up volume or unlock shine.

They may not be the big money savers, but they make a lovely gift or bonus treat to add to your basket. Last year, shoppers were even treated to a surprise styling product or two alongside their Glide Hot Brush – so we can only hope for a round two in 2023.



What is Black Friday?

If you aren’t familiar with Black Friday by now, where have you been? Originating in the States and (thankfully) now a true institution on our shores, Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. From Glossier to Charlotte Tilbury, we’re expecting slashed prices from all our go-to retailers.



When is Black Friday?

This year, the day falls on November 24, and lots of the biggest deals tend to stretch through the weekend.



Does ghd take part in Black Friday?

For the last few years, ghd has offered customers a generous discount across all of its coveted hot tools and styling products. In previous years we have seen price cuts of up to 30%, so we're hoping for the same in 2023.

