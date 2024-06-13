Ghanaian gem now allowed to negotiate amidst Barcelona interest

Beyond just the arrival of top stars, FC Barcelona continues to give priority to the youth. No longer can the Catalan giants simply rely on their finances to buy the very best of players. Instead, it is much more feasible for FC Barcelona to develop youngsters as they wish to.

However, these youngsters do not only come from the Barcelona youth system itself. Oftentimes, if a player is considered too special a talent to ignore, Barça is willing to ponder into the market and pinpoint players that they believe would do well by joining Barcelona for all parties involved.

A certain player who has recently managed to catch the eye of Barcelona is David Oduro. Hailing from Ghana, the young left-back has often been compared to Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies due to his skillset and profile. A strong, electric, and technically gifted fullback, Oduro is essentially the complete package.

Now, as pointed out by SPORT, the young African talent has finally turned 18 years old. As a result, he is now able to negotiate with any European team that he wishes to and can join them as he is now legally allowed to do so. Given his talents, it is no wonder Barcelona and other European sides are already lined up.

Previously, the player has even trained and impressed with the Barcelona youth teams. During his European tour of sorts, he trialed with the likes of both Barcelona and even Chelsea from the English Premier League, managing to impress all the teams he tried out for.

Now, with the Ghanaian Premier League ending soon, the player is looking towards his future. Interest from the likes of Bayer Leverkusen is there alongside that of Barcelona, but arguably the most promising sporting offer that the player reportedly has on the table is from Belgian side Anderlecht, who wish to give him guaranteed first-team experience.

Fortunately for FC Barcelona, the player, and his entourage favor the Catalan giants. Barça are seen as their most desirable destination, but the timing will need to be just right. With other European sides now swarming towards the undeniable talents of Oduro, Barcelona will need to stand their ground if they are serious about getting him.