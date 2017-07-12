Ghanaian footballer arrested in Italy for murdering mother and sister

The 21-year-old says he murdered his Ghanaian mother and sibling in Italy

Italian-born footballer Solomon Nyantakyi of Ghanaian descent has confessed murdering his 45-year-old mother, Patience Nyantakyi Mfum and sister Magdalene Nyantakyi,11, through multiple stabbing, leaving the lifeless bodies in a pool of blood.

According to their Ghanaian neighbours in San Leornado, the incident happened at the family’s apartment on the sixth floor of a block apartment near a train station on Tuesday.

Local police forced entry into the building and found two dead bodies.

Alleged to have been behind the murders, Solomon was arrested in Milan while on the run.

He later confessed committing the crimes during interrogation, according to the police.

“It is true that I killed my mother and little sister with a knife. I stabbed them several times and it happened in our apartment yesterday (Tuesday),” Nyantakyi was quoted as saying by the police.

Nyantakyi's former teammate at Parma Godfred Adofo believes bad company and drugs played a major role leading to the murder of his family members.

“Solomon Nyantakyi was a cool guy but changed at once. About three weeks ago I picked him in my car and dropped him at home as I continued to advise him to quit every bad life he was living and come and train with me,” Adofo told FMG.

“Solomon is one of the naturally talented players I have ever seen. He plays with both legs. I even wanted to recommend him to my agent Oliver Arthur.

“The drugs and bad company he entered ruined his life. I have been very down since morning when the news broke out,” he added.

Goal understands that Nyantakyi will be arraigned before court in the coming days to enable prosecution to take place.