Ghana vs Cape Verde: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Ghana are out to claim a first Africa Cup of Nations title for more than 40 years as they open proceedings against Cape Verde tonight.

The Black Stars have failed to add to their four AFCON crowns since George Alhassan led them to glory in 1982, and were even knocked out of the group stage by Comoros in dramatic and humiliating fashion two years ago.

Veteran manager Chris Hughton has struggled to get Ghana pointing in the right direction since moving from an upstairs role to the dugout last year.

Three defeats in five games, including a goalless draw with Namibia to prepare for this tournament, have dropped them out of the top 60 of the FIFA world rankings on the eve of AFCON.

But they will nonetheless be expected to hit the ground running in Ivory Coast against a Cape Verde side that reached the knockout stages at the last Cup of Nations.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Ghana vs Cape Verde is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off tonight on Sunday January 14, 2024.

The match will take place at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Much is expected of Ghana in Ivory Coast this month (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Ghana vs Cape Verde

TV channel: Tonight's game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7:55pm GMT.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the match live online via the Sky Go app.

Ghana vs Cape Verde team news

Injury worries over West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus have been calmed by his return to training earlier this week.

However, Arsenal's Thomas Partey has been forced to sit AFCON out through injury along with Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey.

Once again, brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew will be key to the Black Stars' hopes while young Lyon forward Ernest Nuamah could be a breakout star.

Cape Verde will again rely on veteran defender Stopira, 35, and record cap-holder Ryan Mendes, 34, to lead their charge.

Ghana vs Cape Verde prediction

A tight game could be swung by a moment of magic from Ghana's experienced heads.

Ghana to win, 1-0.

Mohammed Kudus will be vital to Ghana's hopes (AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Mubarak Wakaso scored both of Ghana's goals in their last meeting with Cape Verde, at the 2013 AFCON.

Ghana wins: 4

Cape Verde wins: 1

Draws: 0

Ghana vs Cape Verde match odds

Ghana to win: 17/20

Cape Verde to win: 4/1

Draw: 2/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).