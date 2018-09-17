GGG vs Canelo 2: Canelo Alvarez wins narrow victory over Gennady Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez is lifted by supporters after winning a classic rematch against Gennady Golovkin - Getty Images North America

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez wins majority decision over Gennady "GGG" Golovkin

GGG stormed off after losing, having done enough to win

Both boxers say they are open to a third fight

GGG vs Canelo 1: How the first fight unfolded, the scorecard scandal

Canelo Alvarez won the middleweight title by the narrowest of margins on Saturday night, taking a majority decision over Gennady Golovkin to hand the longtime champion his first loss as a pro.

A year after the two fought to a draw, the second fight was almost as close. There were no knockdowns, but the action was spirited throughout as the two battled to the final bell before a frenzied crowd at the T-Mobile Arena.

Two judges favored Alvarez 115-113, while a third had it 114-114.

The two fighters switched roles, with Triple G trying to counter Alvarez and the Mexican fighter coming forward much of the fight. Both landed well to the head and Golovkin controlled some rounds with his jab though neither were ever in any trouble of going down.

"He's a great fighter but I'm a great fighter and I showed it tonight," Alvarez said.

The two fighters switched roles from their first fight, with Triple G trying to counter Alvarez and the Mexican fighter coming forward much of the fight. Both landed well to the head and Golovkin (38-1-1) controlled some rounds with his jab though neither were ever in any trouble of going down.

The two fighters trade blows in an early round Credit: AP/Isaac Brekken

The fight was a rematch of a draw last September that left neither fighter satisfied. This time it was Golovkin who was upset, and he stormed out of the ring without talking.

"I can't complain, that's what we have the judges for," said Abel Sanchez, Golovkin's trainer.

Ringside punch stats showed a close fight, though they favored Golovkin by a small margin. Golovkin was credited with landing 234 of 879 punches while Alvarez (50-1-2) landed 203 of 622.

I just can’t see that result - canelo did a great job, but he didn’t do enough to win in my opinion - great fight, but GGG can feel that decision should have gone his way - no 3rd fight for at least a year guys (long rest) �� #GGGvsCanelo2 — Audley Harrison MBE (@audleyharrison) September 16, 2018

Almost immediately there was talk of a third fight between two middleweights who now know each other well.

"If the people want us to do it again let's do it again," Alvarez said. "For now I'm going to enjoy it with my family."

"Under the right conditions, yes," Golovkin said of a rematch.

6:03AM

Golovkin up for a third one... possibly

In his first comments after storming out of the ring, GGG says he thought he was the better fighter.

"I'm not going to say who won tonight because the victory belongs to Canelo according to the judges," he said from his dressing room. "I thought it was a very good fight for the fans and very exciting. I thought I fought better than he did."

And a re-rematch?

"Under the right conditions, yes," he said.

5:48AM

GGG landed more punches

Maybe he is right to feel aggrieved.

Ringside punch stats showed a close fight, though they favored Golovkin by a small margin. Golovkin was credited with landing 234 of 879 punches while Alvarez landed 203 of 622.

5:45AM

Four crucial rounds

Here's the official scorecard #CaneloGGG2 via @DeclanTaylor87 The three judges agreed on 8 of the 12 rounds... margins on the other four ads 7,8, 9 & 12 ... that's boxing...now down to whether @GGGBoxing willing to do trilogy fight pic.twitter.com/dHDFLSpmFx — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) September 16, 2018

5:44AM

The numbers

Our man, Gareth A Davies, scored the fight for GGG but says it was an improved Canelo performance over the first match.

GGG 116-112 or at worst 115-113 but it was a close fight and a better Canelo performance than first fight — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) September 16, 2018

Both BT Sport and HBO had it 116-112 as I did - yes, it was a close fight but I don't see how Canelo won that 7-5 in rounds. Two judges scored it that way. The cards will be interesting to see... — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) September 16, 2018

5:37AM

Canelo celebrates

Canelo Alvarez celebrates after his majority decision win over Gennady Golovkin during their WBC/WBA middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

This man doesn't care much about how the armchair judges scored it. He just cares about the three judges in the arena. And they gave him the W.

5:35AM

Golovkin leaves rapidly

That was a tough night for Golovkin. He fought his heart out and could easily have won but for a point here or there. He did not hang around, leaving the the ring shortly after the decision was announced. He and his supporters can now claim he was robbed of two wins.

5:31AM

How they scored it

5:19AM

Anyone for a third fight?

I don't want to see a 3rd fight really.

GGG is 36, Canelo is 28 and GGG has been judged harshly both time.

Can;t get over judges giving him the 12th round to win that bout.

Rounds 9 through 12 were obvious and I can't really blame GGG for storming out.#CaneloGGG2





— RobWD (@Tricki_D) September 16, 2018

5:17AM

Do you agree?

There were some close rounds but had GGG 115-113. Gutted for him, especially after the farce of fight one. If there’s a third fight, make it anywhere on the planet but Vegas! ��#CaneloGGG2 — colin murray (@ColinMurray) September 16, 2018

Some doubts about the scoring from observers. But also plenty saying it was darned close and could have gone either way.

Talk of a robbery is ridiculous. It could have went either way, but hard to argue Canelo didn’t earn this one. GGG looked lackluster in first half of the fight. I had it a draw, but Canelo clearly dictated the fight. Great fight, strong judge scorecards. #CaneloGGG2 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 16, 2018

5:09AM

How they scored it

The judges' cards in Sin City:

Feldman 114-114, Moretti and Weisfeld went 115-113 giving majority decision to Canelo Alvarez. I don't agree with the decision but did I not see a controversial decision to Alvarez ? On Mexican Independence Day... Trilogy fight on the way...

5:07AM

Canelo Alvarez wins majority decision over GGG

We have a result this time. And it's not what we expected.

5:04AM

Round 12

Golovkin uppercut, glancing blows only to GGG from Alvarez shots. Alvarez slipped to the ground. They are both giving it their all.

Lovely uppercut from Alvarez, this is a stirring last three minutes. Golovkin uppercut, who is bleeding from right eye now. Both exhausted but still battling, but the better boxing from GGG.

Alvarez makes another huge effort, power shots winging out. Massive effort from Alvarez but too late.

The animosity is gone as they engage.

Canelo 10-9. I have Golovkin winning this by four rounds 116-112. Very similar to first contest. But what will the judges have .... here we go...

5:00AM

Round 11

Golovkin being smart, never stopping his advance, engaging Canelo who needs a knockout or stoppage on my card now.

GGG on top, Alvarez in trouble, but fights back with bravado. GGG dominating.

GGG 10-9 (Up 107 to 102 on our scorecard)

4:57AM

Round 10

Best round of the fight so far. GGG looking tired for first time but a brilliant right hand from GGG. He sees a hurt man in front of him, attacks but Alvarez's body movement gets him out of trouble.

Now Alvarez attacks. GGG breathing HARD. All about heart now. Conditioning, stamina, desire. They trade left hooks. GGG pours it on. C needs something big.

GGG 10-9 (GGG ahead 97 to 93, according to our man Gareth A Davies)

4:54AM

Still little to separate the two

Canelo Alvarez, left, misses with a big left hander

4:52AM

Round 9

Bigger cleaner shots from Canelo but quality and volume from GGG making Alvarez fall short. Quality left hook from Canelo, same from GGG.

Wow. This is unreal. So hard these two.

Canelo complains he was headbutted. Canelo proudly marching forward but clear fatigue in his body. Big shots that round from both.

GGG 10-9 (So far we have GGG ahead 87-84)

4:48AM

Round 8

GGG blowing a little. And Canelo by the end of the round. Claret running from from the left eye of Canelo down his face.

Golovkin came back brilliantly in that round in the face of Canelo aggression. Amazing fight... Canelo wipes away of blood from his nose now.

GGG 10-9

4:44AM

Round 7

Left hook jab from Canelo, uppercut, left to body. This is good from Canelo, right to the body. Needs this. More assertive. Another uppercut Alvarez. More effort from Canelo, excellent round.

GGG finished strong, quality uppercut, but Canelo's round. Not a real dent in either man yet. Extraordinary physical durability. Utter focus from both men.

Canelo 10-9

4:42AM

Will Smith is in the house

Will Smith

4:40AM

Round 6

Spearing jab from GGG then an uppercut. Two right hands from Canelo, but he took two. Big shots from Canelo, but more scoring shots from GGG again.

Very close, but GGG landed more.

GGG 10-9

4:40AM

Blow for blow

Canelo Alvarez (right) lands a punch on Gennady Golovkin during the second round Credit: AP/Isaac Brekken

4:36AM

Round 5

Gruelling stuff. No let up in the pace. GGG nicks this round, better work all round, and there is a deepening cut on Alvarez's left eyelid. Canelo needs to be careful of the pattern happening here and change tactics.

GGG 10-9

4:35AM

Rave reviews so far

Excellent fight - good action,

whoo ������ #CanelovsGGG2

— Audley Harrison MBE (@audleyharrison) September 16, 2018

4:34AM

Early blows - all square

Canelo Alvarez, left, connects against Gennady Golovkin Credit: AP/Isaac Brekken

Our man Gareth A Davies has them all square after two rounds.

4:33AM

Round 4

Terrific uppercut from GGG which turned Canelo. Canelo definitely more open from the Mexican's aggression.

Greatly matched these two. Technically brilliant. Both hunting for weaknesses. Alvarez trying to walk him down and trying to counter but getting caught. GGG jab served him well and it wins him round on my card.

Nick over Alvarez left eye.

GGG 10-9

4:29AM

Round 3

Another good Canelo round, making GGG pay every time he misses. Alvarez lands more and is busier, it is working for him being the aggressor and his hand speed is telling.

The tactic they told me about - Canelo being more aggressive this time - is clearly working.

Canelo 10-9

4:28AM

Celeb spotting

Actor Jaime Camil, right, poses for a photo with a fan Credit: Isaac Brekken/AP

4:24AM

Round 2

Jab, jab, jab, right uppercut from GGG. Then a lovely left from Canelo. Lovely shot from distance. And again. Right from GGG.

It's getting more furious, intense.

Right uppercut Canelo. GGG marked under the right eye. Excellent Canelo round. Body shots from Canelo. Left hook GGG.

Mexico round. Canelo 10-9

4:22AM

A few minutes earlier

Gennady Golovkin enters T-Mobile Arena for a middleweight title boxing match against Canelo Alvarez Credit: Isaac Brekken/AP

4:20AM

Round 1

Left hook Canelo lands first. Jab Canelo. Jab GGG, another solid jab. Feeling out process. Centre of the ring. Right from Canelo partially blocked.

GGG busier with the jab throughout. Canelo much more static than first fight.

Very close.

Golovkin 10-9

4:14AM

And here's Canelo entering the ring

Incredible atmosphere as Canelo Alvarez enters the ring ���� #CaneloGGG2pic.twitter.com/31Zq8FYqLV — Watch #CaneloGGG2 live on BT Sport Box Office �� (@BTSportBoxing) September 16, 2018

4:11AM

Here we go

Excited yet? Still awake?

GGG is in the ring! �� #CaneloGGG2pic.twitter.com/LkgOj7ibF5 — Watch #CaneloGGG2 live on BT Sport Box Office �� (@BTSportBoxing) September 16, 2018

4:10AM

The ring walk

Golovkin looks very relaxed on his ring walk. They are selling the 'cheat' line in the T-Mobile Arena in Sin City on the big screen as Canelo prepares for his walk-in...

The man from Guadalajara looks equally relaxed and focused... Sincerely hope this is going to be a classic. Think it may be more of a war than a chess match this time... love the Mariachi bands... of course its Mexican Independence Day...

4:06AM

Gareth fancies Canelo. You don't so much

In my #CaneloGGG2 poll 71% of you have gone for @GGGBoxing to win this fight ... I think @canelo on a controversial split points decision pic.twitter.com/SMHO3ldB7O — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) September 16, 2018

Gareth is picking Canelo on split points decision. Here's the result of his twitter poll - 79 % of you picking GGG.

4:02AM

Impatience is growing

Sounds like the early knockouts in the earlier fights has played havoc with the schedule...

I think this is the longest delay between fights I've ever been at. 50 minutes or so to go before #CaneloGGG2. Zero atmoshere in arena right now. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) September 16, 2018

3:59AM

What about ‘Canelo’?

Canelo Alvarez poses on the scales during the weigh-in ahead of tonight's fight Credit: John Gurzinski/AFP

Well, Hall of Fame promotor Don Chargin believes he is the favourite for this big fight.

“He should have been more careful, but he wasn’t,” he said last week.

“I still think Alvarez will go on to be one of the great fighters. If he wins the Golovkin fight they’ll say he did it because he must have been on something. But they’re going to test him right up to the thing and he’s not going to be high. I think he beats Golovkin. On points.”

3:52AM

The Nevada State Athletic Commission judges

My pal Brian Campbell of CBS Sports runs the rule over the officials... (who appear chosen to avoid any potentially bad headlines)

Referee Benjy Esteves, Jr, referee: Esteves has never worked an Alvarez or Golovkin fight. A member of the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame, he has largely been known for his work on the East Coast in memorable bouts like Naseem Hamed-Kevin Kelley, Felix Trinidad-Pernell Whitaker, Miguel Cotto-Shane Mosley, Bernard Hopkins-Kelly Pavlik and Guillermo Rigondeaux-Nonito Donaire.

Judge 1 Dave Moretti: The only judge retained from the first bout, the Las Vegas resident is one of the most respected big-fight judges in the sport having worked 11 Floyd Mayweather fights (including the last six), nine Manny Pacquiao fights and five involving Alvarez. Last year's split draw was Moretti's first involving Golovkin, though he has previously scored decisions in favor of Alvarez against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, Miguel Cotto and Erislandy Lara.

Judge 2 Steve Weisfeld: A former unofficial scorer on HBO boxing telecasts, Weisfeld will be judging his first Alvarez fight and fourth overall involving Golovkin. The New Jersey resident turned in a 115-112 scorecard in favour of Golovkin in his close decision win over Daniel Jacobs in March 2017.

Judge 3 Glenn Feldman: The final judge selected, Feldman's highest-profile bout was alongside Moretti at Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao in 2015. his steady reputation includes three previous Golovkin fights (all knockouts) and two involving Alvarez. The Judges will earn $2,500 for the bout, while Esteves will be paid $5,000.

Gareth's verdict: Moretti was the only judge to get the scores right in the first fight. 115-113 for GGG. Not paid enough in my view. Not in a fight expected to gross over $100 million US.

3:51AM

Exclusive interview with GGG from Gareth A Davies

Gennady "GGG" Golovkin preparing for tonight's fight Credit: Getty Images

Our boxing correspondent spoke to Golovkin ahead of this fight. The Kazakhstan fighter spoke of his disdain for opponent Alvarez and a failed drugs test that delayed this rematch.

Golovkin tells Telegraph Sport: “Canelo and I, we have different mentalities. What he’s done has disrespected the sport, the public and his supporters. Before, I respected him. And I respect people who respect boxing. These guys don’t respect the boxing, only business. He’s a smart guy. But he lost respect because he used drugs.

“He did a lot of damage to boxing. For somebody like him to make such a bad mistake and then continue to work with the same people, with the same team who brought him to this situation, it shows he doesn’t recognise certain things.”

You can read the full interview here.

3:29AM

Early knockouts in the undercard

Roman Gonzalez consoles Moises Fuentes after knocking him out in the first round during their super flyweight bout Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

A pair of quick knockouts opened the televised portion of the middleweight title showdown between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez.

Roman Gonzalez bounced back from the first two losses of his career to stop Moises Fuentes with a right hand in the fifth round that left his opponent out cold on the canvas.

The fighter popularly known as Chocolatito pitched a shutout against Fuentes, winning every round before landing the big right that finished the fight without the referee even bothering to count. The comeback win at super flyweight came after Gonzalez lost his title and then lost a rematch to Wisaksil Wangek.

David Lemieux of Canada set himself up for a possible title fight by stopping Ireland's Gary O'Sullivan with a crushing left hook at 2:44 of the first round in a middleweight clash.

3:21AM

3:17AM

Up in lights in Kazakhstan

3:15AM

Poll: Have your say on who will win tonight

After the first fight ended in a draw, who will triumph in tonight’s rematch? Vote here:

3:06AM

GGG trainer: Canelo test was insult to my fighter

Golovkin's trainer says his fighter was insulted when Canelo Alvarez tested positive for a performance enhancing drug that caused their planned May middleweight title rematch to be postponed.

Abel Sanchez told PodcastOne Sports Now co-host Tim Dahlberg earlier this week that Alvarez's claim the test was positive because of tainted meat he ate in Mexico rings hollow, and that it could be Alvarez didn't want to fight when the bout was originally scheduled.

"Sometimes I feel he ingested the meat on purpose," Sanchez said. "It's not like he lives under a rock. The fact it happens makes me believe there's either carelessness on his part or he simply didn't care."

Sanchez also said Triple G was serious when he said he wouldn't fight unless he got more money after the positive test. He did, and the two meet Saturday night in a rematch of their draw from last September.

Also on the podcast with co-host Jim Litke is author Jeff Pearlman, whose new book on the United States Football League came out Tuesday. Pearlman tells Litke and Dahlberg that the book was a labor of love because of the uniqueness of the league and its owners in the 1980s.

The USFL would fold after three seasons, but not before team owner Donald Trump and others sued the NFL over antitrust violations. The USFL won, but got damages of only $1 and went out of business.

Also on the show is some talk about food and what really constitutes a true Neopolitan pizza.

3:01AM

GGG is go

5:56PM

Golovkin vs Alvarez - big fight preview

Gennady Golovkin will be fuelled by a desire for justice when he puts his world middleweight titles on the line against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in their eagerly-awaited rematch in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Golovkin was left stunned when their first bout in September last year was declared to be a split-decision draw - then kept waiting for his second shot after Alvarez failed a drugs test.

All of which has left the big-punching Kazakh to lose respect for his middleweight rival, adding further spice to a contest which is regarded as one of the biggest in the sport.

Golokvin told the media this week: "I have lost respect for him. It changed after the doping scandal.

"After the first fight I said, 'thank you for the fight, it was a great fight'. He said the same. We were friendly. But after doping? No. This is a terrible situation and right now we have only business."

Alvarez's six-month ban after testing positive for clenbuterol - he claimed the positive test came from eating contaminated meat - scuppered the first prospective rematch date earlier this year.

Golovkin marked time with a stoppage win over Vanes Martirosyan and will head into the rematch eager to leave nothing to chance, having started sluggishly first time round.

For his part, Alvarez says he too will adopt a different tactical approach. Showing he could stand up to Golovkin's ferocious power, the Mexican still faded badly through the middle rounds suggesting stamina could prove a major factor.

"I have made a complete and radical change and you will see this on Saturday," Alvarez told media.

"I am bothered by all the stupid things (Golovkin's team) have been saying and I have been using it as motivation for this fight. Maybe they believe what they say, maybe it is to get me mad - but it has worked."