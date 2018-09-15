GGG vs Canelo 1: How the first fight unfolded, the scorecard scandal, Alvarez's positive drugs test - and our rematch prediction

The fight bout ended in a controversial draw - and here's how it happened - Getty Images North America

Boxing correspondent Gareth A Davies was in Las Vegas last year to witness Gennady Golovkin vs Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. Here he provides a retrospective look on how the fight unfolded, the scorecard scandal that followed and delivers his verdict on Saturday's rematch. You can register for free below to read the full piece.

In September last year, Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin retained his world No 1 middleweight title status, fighting to a controversial draw with 'Canelo' Alvarez in a brutal battle.

But instead of being remembered as a compelling bout between two of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of their generation, it was the weird, skewed set of judges scores that was talked about in the hours and days afterwards.,

The two fighters, playing their roles at times at breakneck speed, displaying very high boxing IQ, heart, chin, stamina and desire, were ultimately undermined by crass, incompetent judging.

How the fight unfolded

Las Vegas, September 16 2017. In front of a huge crowd and millions across the world, the two great boxers stuck to their guns and their game plans. Neither men was down, neither man backed down, both had their moments.

Here's out I saw each round:

ROUNDS 1-4 overview: An even chess match in which both fighters are felt each other out and were looking for weaknesses. Canelo had the faster hand speed, Golovkin loading up with his vaunted power. Canelo was marginally better over the first third, showing his youth and strength. But GGG looked like a rock.

Round 1

Cagey start, Canelo circling being pursued early in the round and then GGG strikes. They are both looking for big shot sitting back sizing each other up. Love these chess move moments. Very dangerous winging right over Canelo's head, then left and right from GGG to Canelo. Good jabs from GGG. But Canelo looking to get his respect early, too. Both showing heavy intent. Wonderful feeling to this already.

My score: Golovkin 10-9.

Round 2

Better from Canelo. Left hook working well and he's getting inside well to land, and showing faster hand speed. Making Golovkin miss. Good uppercut from Canelo near the bell. Mexican skips away at end of the round. He had rhythm there.

My score: Canelo 10-9.

Round 3

Terrific round, brilliant from Canelo. GGG starts on full attack with short chopping lefts. Then a right from GGG and Canelo just fires back harder. This really is the beginning of the battle for supremacy. Then Canelo takes over the round, lefts to the body and GGG falling short with his punches. Very good. Canelo round.

My score: Canelo 10-9.

Round 4

Starting to see the youth and vim of Canelo. GGG not landing so much and we know he does hurt badly with his punches but Canelo sits on the ropes and absorbs an attack. But is this just poker game stuff ? That was a good round for Golovkin, but Canelo seems very confident. He also took a big right from GGG and wore it, the sweat spraying off him. He got in a decent counter right of his own...

My score: Golovkin 10-9.

Alvarez, right, throws a right at Gennady Golovkin during the first fight Credit: AP

ROUNDS 5-8 overview: This was where Golovkin won the fight, dominating the middle period with his work-rate, strength, as the Mexican was forced to back off and circle his wagons. I had GGG winning the entire period.

Round 5

What a round. It's a war now... this is off the charts. Canelo on the ropes making GGG miss, but not firing back with counters. Only does so when they get centre ring again. Canelo launching left and they trade uppercuts. Huge right from GGG. Huge. Canelo just shakes his head. No, mate. They go to war. Canelo throws four power shots and they just trade.

My score: Golovkin 10-9.

Round 6

This really is a test now of Canelo's boxing ability and fighting IQ. Golovkin is taking over the fight by dictating the pace of the action with Canelo circling. C needs to change pattern. Gets GGG in headlock and back hands him. Playful. GGG looks so dangerous...

My score: Golovkin 10-9.

Round 7

This feels like Canelo 's least active round; he throws the right and comes back with the left eventually. But the Mexican moving and just keeping the Kazakh off while being stalked. Maybe he is feeling the power of the champion ? Good uppercut though from Canelo, eventually. But all volume in these three minutes was from GGG.

My score: Golovkin 10-9.

Round 8

Another strong round for GGG. Stalking his prey as Canelo fires back with the odd combination but spends most of the time defending and moving. Huge uppercut from Canelo. Brilliant shot. No reaction from GGG. Acts like it never happened. Power again and body shot from GGG in the dying seconds.

My score: Golovkin 10-9.

ROUNDS 9-12 overview. Canelo came back into the fight and gave it his all, GGG noticeably being caught static in the tenth, and an indicator - at the time - that his age and long career may be taking its toll. Canelo was more aggressive in this period and will take a lot from the last third into the second fight.

Round 9

Looks like Canelo was told by the corner to go out and fight. They exchange huge blows and hooks in a neutral corner. Both unmoved. Then a big right from Canelo. Golovkin just walks through it. A flying left uppercut from Canelo. Golovkin still pouring on the pressure. There's great pride and bravado here from the Mexican but GGG is beating up the younger fighter for me. Closer round but still GGG.

My score: Golovkin 10-9

Round 10

Huge punch from Canelo rocks GGG momentarily (Father Time catching up ?) and the Mexican brings all his firepower in an assault. Uppercuts and body punches. Golovkin soaks it up and comes back. This is almost unreal. Arena is lit up with excitement. Then another assault by Canelo. This is a brilliant all action fight by two very, very elite boxers with incredible chins, stamina and heart.

My score: Canelo 10-9

Round 11

Trading big rights and jabs, the action is unrelenting. Canelo sticking to his left-circling, countering, GGG inching forward punctuating his right hands with the jab. This could be controversial if it goes the distance... but I have Golovkin running away with this. Canelo's attacks are great, but GGG working, working, working, and landing.

My score: Golovkin 10-9

Round 12

Canelo lands right uppercut. GGG hurt ? Then another. Big assault now from Canelo. Two big rights fired back again by Golovkin. Golovkin rushing to tie up. Tired. Golovkin still going hard, real feeling that Canelo looking very strong here at the end. They throw everything in the final 20 seconds and both men fling both arms into the air... Amazing fight. Let's see them do this again. This may be very different, or even controversial on the judges' cards. I have Golovkin by a few rounds.

My score: Canelo 10-9

Verdict - first fight

From ringside, I had Golovkin winning 8-4 in rounds, or at worst 7-5.

That amounts to 116-112 or 115-113. But it was hard to make a case for Canelo winning the fight.

The scorecard scandal

The scores were actually handed out were 115-113 (Golovkin ) Dave Moretti, 114-114 Don Trella then 118-110 (Canelo) from the judge Adalaide Byrd, which made little sense to anyone.

It meant Byrd scored 10 rounds to Canelo and two to Golovkin. The two closer cards were forgivable, though Trella's seventh round 10-9 to Canelo, his least active round, was also inexplicable. Had Trella got that one round right, Golovkin would have won by split decision.

Here's the official #CaneloGGG scorecard Adelaide Byrd scored just rounds 4 and 7 for GGG. Nevada State Athletic Commission must look at it pic.twitter.com/jGv4iMrc2W — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) September 17, 2017

Bob Bennett, the executive director of the Nevada Athletic Commission, defended his officials after the bout but said that judge Byrd would be asked to take a 'small break' from future fights.

“I’m not going to put her right back in,” Bennett said. “She’ll still be in the business, but she needs to catch her breath.”

Alvarez blames failed drugs test on 'bad meat'

In March this year, weeks before their rematch, Alvarez tested positive for trace levels of the performance-enhancing drug clenbuterol.

"As part of the voluntary testing programme that Canelo Álvarez insisted on ahead of his 5 May fight, one of his results came back positive for trace levels of clenbuterol, consistent with meat contamination that has impacted dozens of athletes in Mexico over the last years," a statement from Golden Boy Promotions read.

A month later, Alvarez was handed a six-month ban backdated to the time of the positive test (February), ending in time for this rematch.

GGG vs Alvarez 2 - fight verdict

Canelo by controversial split points victory. It would lead to a trilogy fight, I suspect.

Now have your say - who do you think is going to win?