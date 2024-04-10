GGF softball preview: Red River's Jocelyn Berg goes all-in with softball

Apr. 9—GRAND FORKS — Playing 10-and-under softball, Jocelyn Berg was thinking about quitting the sport.

Her team needed a pitcher during a state tournament, though, and she said she'd give it a try this one time.

"That competition changed my mind," Berg said. "It slowly started getting more and more competitive."

Berg, a 15-year-old who was named to the North Dakota Class A all-state team as an eighth-grader last season, has gone all-in on softball and the results have paid off.

Berg started her freshman season last weekend by throwing a no-hitter at Minot North.

"She's always worked hard," Red River coach Hannah-Rose Rodriguez said. "This year, she's done a lot of extra time in the gym. They travel to Iowa every weekend until Christmas and then a few times since then. When she's down there, she's working in Nebraska with a pitching coach. She's definitely reaching for those resources to be as good as she can be. We've seen her strength increase. She's throwing harder and more consistent. She's really trying to expand her pitching repertoire."

Berg played club softball in Grand Forks and Fargo but she consistently received feedback from college coaches at camps that they'd like to see her play against a higher competition.

"That inspired me to reach out to a couple of different clubs," Berg said. "Iowa Premier responded and said they were prepared to offer me a spot on the national team, and it took off from there."

This fall, Berg went to tournaments in the midwest including a couple of events in Kansas City. This summer, it's off to Texas and Arkansas.

Berg said she's seen the benefits of the tough competition.

"It makes everything seem more handle-able," Berg said. "Having been in those situations, it's allowed me to realize that I can control what I can control. It's about staying in the moment and taking one step at a time."

In addition to hitting .400 at the plate, Berg threw 53.2 innings last season, striking out 72 batters.

Berg was one of 18 players selected to the 2023 all-state team. Fifteen of the 18 players were juniors or seniors, and the two youngest players selected to the team were Red River then-freshman Ella Speidel and then-eighth grader Berg.

Speidel and Berg are expected to continue to rotate in the pitching circle for the Riders in 2024.

In 2023, Berg helped the Riders finish runner-up at the EDC tournament and third place at the state tournament.

Returning nearly the entire team from a year ago, the Roughriders have high expectations this season.

"I know our team goal is to win state," Berg said. "After getting so close last year, we really want to complete the journey."

Coach: Hannah-Rose Rodriguez.

2023 record: 14-6, third place at state tournament.

Key returners: Soph. P-IF Ella Speidel (all-state, pitching: 63 IP, 9-2, 81Ks, 3.33 ERA, hitting: 9 2Bs, 3 HRs, .400); fr. P-IF Jocelyn Berg (all-state, pitching: 53.2 IP, 5-4, 72Ks, 4.69 ERA, hitting: .404); sr. SS-P Rylie McQuillan (all-EDC, .463, 6 HRs, 10 2Bs, 28 RBI); jr. 3B-P Taylor Kilgore .419, 3 3Bs; sr. CF Ella Weippert .391; soph. C-1B Ella Nelson .340; jr. 2B-OF Mya Mannausau .377; jr. OF-2B Brooke Dorsey .357; jr. C-3B Rebecca Sather .625, 7 2Bs; jr. OF Brooklyn Soderberg .240; sr. 1B-OF Mackenzie Bishop-Diaz.

Top newcomers: Eighth-grader C-SS Piper Clough; fr. P-IF Morgan Gilpin.

Coach Rodriguez says: "Hitting is our big strong suit. We'll put up runs, but it's about playing defense, so that's something we'll continue to work on."

Coach: Greta Tetrault.

2023 record: 7-10, state tournament qualifier.

Key returners: Fr. IF Kharleigh Larson (.395 batting average, 3 2Bs, 7 RBIs); jr. C-IF Ava Hensrud (.423 batting average); jr. P-IF Aubrey Hensrud (.333 batting average, pitching: 39.2 IP, 21 Ks, 5.29 ERA); soph. OF-P Julia Biby (.421 batting average, HR); jr. OF Emily Gereau (.343 batting average); sr. OF Aspen Thompson (.308 batting average); sr. IF-OF Allison Dub (.267 on-base percentage); soph. IF-OF Kaitlyn Raaum (.278 batting average).

Top newcomers: Soph. IF Sydney Tollefson; jr. IF Calleigh Carl.

Coach Tetrault says: "(In the opening weekend), we were able to score every game, which was good, looking at our competition. We made some good defensive plays. Minot is one of the top teams in the state, so we got a lot of good experience. At the plate, I thought we had good at-bats for the pitching we saw."

Coach: Chelsey Grassel.

2023 record: 5-10.

Key returners: Jr. P Karlee Walsh (all-Section 8AA, all-Agassiz Valley Conference, 73.1 IP, 139 Ks, 3.34 ERA; batting: .529 average, 5 2Bs, 3 3Bs); jr. SS Ellie Marcotte (.415 average, HR); jr. 3B Emma Marcotte (all-Agassiz Valley Conference honorable mention, .409 average,18 RBIs); jr. OF Elliana Dumas (.319 average); sr. 1B Kate Cantera (.244 average); OF Londyn Maixner (.211 average).

Top newcomers: Jr. OF Anna Kallock; jr. OF Sophia Lukach; fr. OF Maeve Dolan.

Coach Grassel says: "I'm really excited about the year. We return a lot of experience from last year which will help. We have 33 girls out total, and they've made it hard to make some decisions. Walsh has done great things on the mound in her first two years and should pick right up where she left off. I'm excited to see what kind of year she can have."

Coach: Sam Bales (Agassiz Valley Coach of the Year).

2023 record: 9-9.

Key returners: Jr. C-3B Avery Holthaus (.333 on-base percentage); jr. P-SS Jillian Pulkrabek (all-Agassiz Valley Conference, .547 average, 13 2Bs, 4 3Bs, HR, 32 RBIs; pitching: 76 IP, 103 Ks, 4.78 ERA); soph. IF Izzy Cwikla (all-Agassiz Valley Conference honorable mention, .255 average); soph. IF Lily Mueller (.341 average); fr. IF-OF Sophia Modeen; fr. IF-OF Lexi Lawrence (.333 average, 2 3Bs); fr. OF Leah Sundby (.382 average); fr. OF Teegan Johnson (.364 average); sr. IF-OF Samara Zimprich (.364 on-base percentage).

Top newcomers: Eighth-grader OF Megan Weiss; eighth-grader IF Jensen Stinar; fr. IF Audrey Anderson; sr. OF Ella Werner.

Coach Bales says: "For our strengths, I would say perseverance and being a younger group. We have six freshmen. I would say a majority of them will play. Leadership is another strength and a buy-in attitude. It's my third year coaching, and they've seen the progress and now I get the buy-in which is a really cool thing to see. Jillian is great. She'll be our starter just like last year. She has extreme dedication to the sport. We're pretty excited to have her back in the circle."