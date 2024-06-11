Gettysburg state champion wrestler honored by Pennsylvania Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Over a dozen high school state champion wrestlers were recognized Monday on the Pennsylvania Senate floor as part of High School Wrestling Day at the State Capitol, including one Central Pennsylvania athlete.

“Earning a state championship in wrestling requires years of practice and hard work, both on the mat and in the gym,” said Martin, who was a PIAA and National Heavyweight wrestling champion at Lancaster Catholic High School. “All these exceptional young athletes deserve recognition for their accomplishments, and I am proud that so many of them were able to make the trip to Harrisburg to be honored by the Senate of Pennsylvania.”

Gettysburg’s Zoey Haines, who won a state title at the inaugural PIAA Girls’ Wrestling Championship in March, was among those honored.

Wrestlers honored included:

Joey Bachmann, Faith Christian (constituent of Senator Maria Collett)

Brenda Banks, Panther Valley (constituent of Senator David G. Argall)

Keanu Dillard, Bethlehem Catholic (constituent of Senator Lisa Boscola)

Jaxen Forrest, Bishop McCort (constituent of Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr.)

Jordyn Fouse, Bishop McCort (constituent of Senator Pat Stefano)

Zoey Haines, Gettysburg (constituent of Senator Doug Mastriano)

Julia Horger, Conwell-Egan (constituent of Senator Frank Farry)

Sean Kinney, Nazareth (constituent of Senator Lisa Boscola)

Aubre Krazer, Easton (constituent of Senator Lisa Boscola)

Violette Lasure, Chestnut Ridge (constituent of Senator Pat Stefano)

Andrew McMonagle, Huntingdon (constituent of Senator Judy Ward)

Reagan Milheim, Warrior Run (Constituent of Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver)

Tahir Parkins, Nazareth (Constituent of Senator Lisa Boscola)

Landon Sidun, Norwin (constituent of Senator Kim Ward)

Luke Simcox, Central Mountain (constituent of Senator Cris Dush)

Trey Wagner, Northampton (constituent of Senator Nick Miller)

Adam Waters, Faith Christian (constituent of Senator Tracy Pennycuick)

Savannah Witt, Palisades (constituent of Senator Jarrett Coleman)

McCaskey High School’s Journie Rodriguez was also honored on the Senate floor for being a pioneer of the sport in the Keystone State. McCaskey was the first high school in Pennsylvania to sponsor a girls’ wrestling program.

Senator Scott Martin fulfilled his promise to Rodriguez that if she won the state championship this year they would both sign a pair of large photos of the two of them together. One is for Rodriguez and the other will hang in the Senator’s Capitol Office.

