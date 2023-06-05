After getting two recruits in 16 hours, Lincoln Riley is poised for a big June

The USC Trojans landed two prospects over the weekend, beginning their month of June with a bang and developing their 2024 recruiting class.

Hayden Treter from suburban Denver was the first of the two prospects to commit to USC. Then came four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright from the state of Florida on Sunday afternoon. In a matter of 16 hours, Lincoln Riley tweeted the “Fight On!” emoji twice. USC was able to successfully sell recruits early in the cycle, a clear indication of how a robust football brand — something the Trojans didn’t possess to the same extent 12 months ago — is paying dividends for Lincoln Riley and the whole program. USC’s strong 2022 season combined with Riley’s sterling reputation within the college football industry are giving the Trojans a lot of momentum.

There is real belief not just within the program, but among recruiting analysts, that USC can get a lot of work done and substantially enhance its 2024 class by the end of June. Given all the official visits USC has lined up, the Trojans are in a position to really clean up.

We will see just how far Riley, Annie Hanson, and everyone else in the program can ride the wave.

