Getting into the swing with Big Band music at Yuengling Mansion

Aug. 9—POTTSVILLE — One nice way to relax on a warm summer evening is sitting back and enjoying some swinging Big Band music outside, something many people enjoyed at the Yuengling Mansion on Sunday.

A second "Music at the Mansion" program at the Schuylkill County Council for the Arts headquarters was held, starring the M&J Big Band, which performed at the mansion's beautiful sunken garden. Admission was $10 per person, with proceeds benefitting SCCA.

Before the two-hour concert began at 5 p.m., SCCA held tours of the historic mansion, a famous city landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The free tours conducted by mansion historian Jennifer Bowen explored the history and architecture of the building, along with the ongoing renovation work to preserve the magnificent structure.

The 17-piece band mission is to keep Big Band music alive for future generations.

The leader of the band, John Shoener, is music/band director at Shenandoah Valley High School.

"The concert will include a celebration of Schuylkill County swing," Shoener said before the concert. "We'll be doing some Les Brown stuff and Dorsey stuff."

Lester Raymond Brown, whose band was Les Brown and His Band of Renown, was born in Reinerton, while Jimmy and Tommy Dorsey of The Dorsey Brothers were born in Shenandoah and Gilberton, respectively, and grew up in Shenandoah.

Shoener said while there would be some Dorsey tunes, many are being held to be used in a "Dorsey Brothers Tribute" performance from 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 21 for the combined Kielbasi Festival/Heritage Day celebration in Shenandoah.

"We try to put in newer songs. We've been putting in some Steely Dan tunes that we have," Shoener said. "The goal is to put in songs that people know as swing and Big Band music, but also try to incorporate the more progressive style. Steely Dan is one because they're kind of all over the place with their music. Also, bands like Chicago and Blood, Sweat and Tears, stuff like that. We have horns just like they do so it works out."

Story continues

The first song was Brown's "Leap Frog," which quickly got everyone in the mood.

Two of the earliest songs played were more modern: "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and "Make Me Smile" by Chicago. Watching the audience, some were swaying their heads to the music and smiling. Almost everyone brought folding chairs to sit in the grassy areas in the sunken garden and up higher on the lawn. Outside the fence, the Soul Farm's food truck was selling its specialties.

Band members playing were:

— Saxophones — Myron Charowsky (Minersville), Daniel Young (Orwigsburg), Luke Darrup (Kulpmont), Michael McGinn (Shenandoah), Joe Medica (Orwigsburg).

— Trumpets — John Shoener (Pottsville), Jacob Shoener (Pottsville), Ben Evert (Orwigsburg), Joseph Swartz (Shamokin), Kieffer Quandel (Hegins).

— Trombones — Ethan Spencer (Dillsburg), Ken Baker (Lykens), Britney Bidding (Dalmatia), Christopher Circelli (Elizabethtown).

— Drums — Samuel Roma (Tower City).

— Piano — Thomas Honicker (Schoentown), Joshua Kovich (Eagleville).

The band will next play Aug. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. in an outdoor concert with free admission at the Walk In Art Center, 220 Parkway, Schuylkill Haven. The rain date is Aug. 22.

Information about the M&J Big Band is available on Facebook and on its website: www.mjbigband.com. The SCCA website is www.schuylkillartscouncil.com.

Contact the writer: jusalis@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6023