Getting Suplizio Field ready for championship baseball

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — While the best JUCO teams in the country gear up for competition the grounds crew is getting things in shape for nearly 20 games in seven days.

This is a very high profile field and I’m just trying to take care of it the best I can. You know, a lot of T.L.C. (tender love and care) Chuck Woods

Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou told WesternSlopeNow getting Suplizio Field ready for the opening weekend of the JUCO World Series started right after last year’s World Series ended.

“It’s a continual effort. I think since last year’s tournament we’ve been working on ways to continue to improve the facility so that it looks its best,” Sherbenou said.

Between the foul lines Chuck Woods, a groundskeeper with the city working on Suplizio Field, gave WesternSlopeNow some insight into what they were working on in the week leading up to the first pitch on Saturday.

“There were some dead areas out in the outfield where we had to come in there and put some pre-germinated seed and then we had to do an aggressive top dressing,” Woods said. Then the crew let the grass grow higher before rolling it down. “I did some rolling with a two-ton roller,” Woods said.

Then in the days before the opening game, the focus was on the finer details. “[We] did a lot of hand watering because we really don’t want to put a lot of unnecessary water in areas that are already pretty good,” said Woods. That includes edging the field and working on the most important parts of a baseball field; the mound and the batter’s box—areas that will get the most attention once the games start, too.

“After the games and before the games [we] take out all the conditioner, scratch it up real good, get it nice to where we see we have to add clay and tamp it down in there real good,” Woods said. In Grand Junction’s desert climate one would assume the grass is the most difficult part to maintain but Woods told WesternSlopeNow it’s actually the clay. “We don’t want them to be kicking it up and then all of a sudden a big chunk of clay pops up. It’s an art to the clay work…The grass is the easy part.”

