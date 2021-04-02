Getting the scoop on Saints free agent signings from behind enemy lines

The New Orleans Saints haven’t made many splashes in free agency, but now that they’ve become more active in signing new players it’s time to learn a bit more about the new faces on the team.

To that end, I reached out to our colleagues over at Chiefs Wire, Broncos Wire, and Panthers Wire for a quick summary of what the Saints have added in their free agent pickups:

Kansas City Chiefs DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire:

When I went to Chiefs training camp in 2018, he was the most physically imposing player on the team. He's every bit of his listed height and weight (6-foot-7 and 289 pounds). As far as his play and development, he hasn't reached his potential. Part of that could be due to playing out of position in Bob Sutton's scheme originally. There's a reason that he was a starter in Kansas City for the last 30 games or so, though. Both AFC title games in 2019 (with the Tennessee Titans) and in 2020 (against the Buffalo Bills) he had a sack.

Denver Broncos TE Nick Vannett

Denver Broncos tight end Nick Vannett (88) runs against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jon Heath, Broncos Wire:

It seemed that the Broncos signed Vannett with the hopes of him serving as their blocking tight end, but given his lack of blocking accolades in previous stints, that was a curious decision. Vannett even said when he signed that he wanted to show he was much more than a blocking tight end. He didn’t show much as a receiver (14 receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown) playing behind Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam, and he was underwhelming as a blocker in 2020. Vannett was a predictable offseason cut for the Broncos, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a useful player for the Saints. A change of scenery might be just want Vannett needed -- fans just shouldn’t get too carried away with their expectations for him.

Carolina Panthers FB Alex Armah

Nov 25, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers fullback Alex Armah (40) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Weaver, Panthers Wire:

Armah came to the Panthers as part of a stellar 2017 draft class picked by former general manager Dave Gettleman, now with the Giants. Armah did not see much playing time as a rookie, but his role grew steadily the longer he was in the league. Despite scoring three touchdowns from scrimmage, Armah's role on offense has been that of a traditional blocking fullback, but he's also been utilized at several positions. The bulk of his work has come on special teams, where he was a key contributor from 2018-2020, playing at least 49% of those snaps all three years.

