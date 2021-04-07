Getting the scoop on Chiefs free agent signings from behind enemy lines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been selective about the players that they’ve added during the course of the 2021 free agency period.

They kicked things off with a big splash, adding the top available offensive guard is Joe Thuney. They added an interesting wild card in recently unretired offensive guard Kyle Long. Then they remained patient waiting for the second and third waves of free agency to add players like Jarran Reed, Michael Burton, and Austin Blythe.

To get to know these players a bit better and learn about their potential fit with Kansas City, we reached out to some of our colleagues who’ve covered these players with their former teams for the past few seasons. Here’s a look at what they all head to say about the newest members of the Chiefs:

Patriots OG Joe Thuney

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire

"Joe Thuney won't say much during his tenure with the Chiefs. He's a soft-spoken and humble guy. But his playing style is loud. Thuney has never gotten a Pro Bowl nod, but that's something of a shocker. He's one of the best players at his position. It doesn't really matter what kind of blocking you need, whether pass protection or run blocking, he can do it. He's going to immediately help solidify the Chiefs' interior offensive line. Surely, Patrick Mahomes will be grateful after a horrendous performance from his linemen in the Super Bowl."

Seattle Seahawks DT Jarran Reed

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Noriega, SeaFlockBlog

"During his time in the rainy city, Reed formed into a solid run stopper as well as a respected pass rusher. He recorded a season-high 10.5 sacks in 2018 playing alongside his former and now current teammate Frank Clark. Reed's successes on the field have been at times mired by personal issues off the field. Reed was suspended for 6 games in 2019, due to a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Reed was also a member of the infamous EMCC football team that starred in the Netflix docuseries Last Chance U. Take from that what you will. Reed's talents truly start to come alive when paired with another great pass rusher. Pairing Reed with Clark and Chris Jones, the Chiefs will have assembled one of the leagues dominant defensive fronts. I'm excited to see how the three terrorize opposing quarterbacks during the upcoming 2021 season."

New Orleans Saints FB Michael Burton

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

John Sigler, Saints Wire:

"Burton was a capable lead blocker for Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, doing his part to help the Saints achieve the highest rushing yards total of the Sean Payton era (2,265). He also chipped in on special teams, though he didn't get many touches as a runner or receiver. If the Chiefs are expecting him to continue blocking for his teammates while helping out in the kicking game, he should be a good replacement for Anthony Sherman. Just don't ask him to be something he's not."

Los Angeles Rams C Austin Blythe

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Cam DaSilva, Rams Wire:

"Blythe was a valuable player for the Rams in the last three seasons, even if he wasn’t spectacular. He played guard at a high level in 2018, which led the Rams to keep him there in 2019. His play fell off a bit in his second season as a starter, but he successfully moved to center full-time in 2020 and had a solid year – much better than his new contract with the Chiefs would indicate. He’s not the best in pass protection, but when it comes to run blocking, Blythe opened up plenty of holes for Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson in the middle. I was shocked to see how cheap his contract was because he’s much better than it indicates. He’ll be a solid player for the Chiefs on the interior, especially if they intend to run the ball more often with Clyde Edwards-Helaire."

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Austin Blythe gives scouting report on new Chiefs teammate Jarran Reed

    Prior to joining the Chiefs, Blythe and Reed met a number of times when the Rams and Seahawks faced off.

  • Austin Blythe was born in Kansas City, grew up rooting for Chiefs

    One of the newest members of the Chiefs has Kansas City roots and they played a large factor in his free agency decision.

  • 7 center prospects the Rams could target in the 2021 NFL draft

    The Rams need a new starting center and the draft is rich with options.

  • Tom Brady: I’ve got a little sickness in me that still wants to throw a freaking spiral

    Tom Brady just won his seventh Super Bowl and his fifth Super Bowl MVP, and then signed a contract extension through the 2022 season. With the Buccaneers bringing back all 22 of their offensive and defensive starters, they’re clearly keeping the championship window open for as long as possible. Brady turns 44 in June and [more]

  • Tom Brady on Bruce Arians: Great motivator, great feel for the team

    In Tom Brady‘s 21-year NFL career, he has played 20 seasons for Bill Belichick and one for Bruce Arians. Reflecting on that one, Brady said Arians has been great to play for. “He’s a great motivator — he’s got a great feel for the team — a great pulse for what’s going on in a [more]

  • Darnold traded to Panthers, plus what to make of Bills, Chiefs, Chargers and Jags offseasons

    Scott Pianowski & Matt Harmon pilot the podcast this Tuesday evening, twenty-four hours after the New York Jets dealt former third overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers after an underwhelming three years in the Big Apple.

  • Marcus Cannon would prefer to play right tackle for the Texans

    Newly acquired Houston Texans tackle Marcus Cannon says he would prefer to play right tackle for his new team.

  • Worst 2021 free-agent moves for Raiders are the ones they didn’t make

    Worst 2021 free-agent moves for Raiders are the ones they didn't make

  • An ophthalmologist and optometrist debunk biggest vision myths

    Ophthalmologist Rupa Wong (@drrupawong) and optometrist Jenifer Bossert join us to debunk 15 myths about our vision and eye health. They debunk the popular myths about how carrots improve your eyesight and reading in the dark damages your vision. They also discuss the safety of LASIK eye surgery and the best practices for contact use. Wong is a board-certified ophthalmologist at the Honolulu Eye Clinic, with a specialty in pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus. Read more about her work here: https://www.honolulueyeclinic.com/doctor/rupa-krishnamurthy-wong-m-d/ Bossert is an optometrist at the Honolulu Eye Clinic with nearly 30 years of experience. She specializes in contact lenses. Read more about her work here: https://www.honolulueyeclinic.com/doctor/jenifer-k-bossert-o-d/ Both Wong and Bossert are fully vaccinated and following CDC guidelines stating vaccinated individuals can be unmasked around each other. Resources: The American Academy of Ophthalmology The American Academy of Optometry The American Optometric Association The American Journal of Ophthalmology 0:00 Introduction 1:02 Reading in the dark or while lying down will damage your vision 1:38 Eating carrots will improve your eyesight 2:45 Wearing someone else's glasses will ruin your vision 3:37 Sitting too close to the TV is bad for your eyesight 4:28 If you cross your eyes, they'll stay that way 5:30 Squinting is bad for your eyes 5:58 You will become dependent on your glasses if you wear them too much 6:31 You can't wear your contact lenses if you have a stigmatism 7:54 Staring at a screen all day will make your eyesight worse 9:07 Only people with bad eyesight need eye exams 9:59 You won't get glaucoma if you have perfect vision 11:05 It's okay to go swimming or take a shower in contact lenses 12:20 Stress causes eye floaters 13:00 LASIK surgery is not safe 14:01 Styes are contagious

  • NFL should place Deshaun Watson on Commissioner Exempt list

    The NFL first devised the concept of paid leave as a device for getting controversial players off the field at a time when games are being played. In the offseason, the league generally if not exclusively has avoided using the Commissioner Exempt list, since there are no football activities from which to bar a player. [more]

  • Josh Allen on contract: We will cross the bridge when we get there

    Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was asked about a contract extension for quarterback Josh Allen recently and said that it “helps you for your planning the sooner you can get that contract done,” but noted that it might not come this offseason. Allen had a chance to weigh in on the timeline during an appearance on [more]

  • JMP or TW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    JMP vs. TW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Titans hire former DC Jim Schwartz to advisory role

    Schwartz worked as the Titans' defensive coordinator from 2001-08.

  • What the Dallas Cowboys are telling fans about AT&T Stadium’s capacity in 2021

    The Texas Rangers just saw the largest crowd for a pandemic-era sporting event for their home opener at Globe Life Field. The Cowboys

  • Austin Blythe grew up a Chiefs fan: ‘I just wanted to be here’

    Austin Blythe left the Rams to join the Chiefs this offseason, and it's easy to understand why.

  • UK launches rollout of Moderna COVID vaccine as daily shots slow

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain began using Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in Wales just as its rollout of other shots fell to their lowest level this year due to a supply crunch caused by manufacturing problems at AstraZeneca. Britain has surged ahead of the rest of Europe in the race to vaccinate its population, with almost half of its citizens receiving a first dose. Britain distributed almost 96,000 shots on Sunday and just over 105,000 on Monday, the lowest figures since the government started publishing daily numbers in January.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • Mason Plumlee with a dunk vs the New York Knicks

    Mason Plumlee (Detroit Pistons) with a dunk vs the New York Knicks, 04/03/2021

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Updated 1st-round projections with trades

    Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections for the 2021 NFL draft, complete with a handful of new trades

  • Curtis Samuel named Washington’s worst free-agent signing

    The Washington Football Team had a desperate need for a wide receiver opposite Terry McLaurin entering the 2021 offseason.