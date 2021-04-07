Getting the scoop on Chiefs free agent signings from behind enemy lines

The Kansas City Chiefs have been selective about the players that they’ve added during the course of the 2021 free agency period.

They kicked things off with a big splash, adding the top available offensive guard is Joe Thuney. They added an interesting wild card in recently unretired offensive guard Kyle Long. Then they remained patient waiting for the second and third waves of free agency to add players like Jarran Reed, Michael Burton, and Austin Blythe.

To get to know these players a bit better and learn about their potential fit with Kansas City, we reached out to some of our colleagues who’ve covered these players with their former teams for the past few seasons. Here’s a look at what they all head to say about the newest members of the Chiefs:

Patriots OG Joe Thuney

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire

"Joe Thuney won't say much during his tenure with the Chiefs. He's a soft-spoken and humble guy. But his playing style is loud. Thuney has never gotten a Pro Bowl nod, but that's something of a shocker. He's one of the best players at his position. It doesn't really matter what kind of blocking you need, whether pass protection or run blocking, he can do it. He's going to immediately help solidify the Chiefs' interior offensive line. Surely, Patrick Mahomes will be grateful after a horrendous performance from his linemen in the Super Bowl."

Seattle Seahawks DT Jarran Reed

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Noriega, SeaFlockBlog

"During his time in the rainy city, Reed formed into a solid run stopper as well as a respected pass rusher. He recorded a season-high 10.5 sacks in 2018 playing alongside his former and now current teammate Frank Clark. Reed's successes on the field have been at times mired by personal issues off the field. Reed was suspended for 6 games in 2019, due to a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Reed was also a member of the infamous EMCC football team that starred in the Netflix docuseries Last Chance U. Take from that what you will. Reed's talents truly start to come alive when paired with another great pass rusher. Pairing Reed with Clark and Chris Jones, the Chiefs will have assembled one of the leagues dominant defensive fronts. I'm excited to see how the three terrorize opposing quarterbacks during the upcoming 2021 season."

Story continues

New Orleans Saints FB Michael Burton

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

John Sigler, Saints Wire:

"Burton was a capable lead blocker for Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, doing his part to help the Saints achieve the highest rushing yards total of the Sean Payton era (2,265). He also chipped in on special teams, though he didn't get many touches as a runner or receiver. If the Chiefs are expecting him to continue blocking for his teammates while helping out in the kicking game, he should be a good replacement for Anthony Sherman. Just don't ask him to be something he's not."

Los Angeles Rams C Austin Blythe

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Cam DaSilva, Rams Wire:

"Blythe was a valuable player for the Rams in the last three seasons, even if he wasn’t spectacular. He played guard at a high level in 2018, which led the Rams to keep him there in 2019. His play fell off a bit in his second season as a starter, but he successfully moved to center full-time in 2020 and had a solid year – much better than his new contract with the Chiefs would indicate. He’s not the best in pass protection, but when it comes to run blocking, Blythe opened up plenty of holes for Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson in the middle. I was shocked to see how cheap his contract was because he’s much better than it indicates. He’ll be a solid player for the Chiefs on the interior, especially if they intend to run the ball more often with Clyde Edwards-Helaire."

