Getting ready for the 4th Annual WisePies Pizza Run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – WiseChoise Foods is getting ready for the upcoming 4th annual WisePies Pizza Run, which benefits Make-A-Wish New Mexico. The run is May 19 at Aperture Center at Mesa Del Sol. Attendees are invited to show up around 7 a.m., with races starting at 8:30 a.m.

Anyone can participate in a one mile fun run/walk, a 5k run or a 10k run. All ages and skill levels can register. The theme for this year is ‘Running with Lizards.’ People at the run can enjoy a live DJ, prizes, refreshments and fresh pizza. The PizzaPals Family Fun kids area is new this year and includes activities such as giant Jenga, an inflatable jump house, cotton candy machine and more. This year’s goal is to raise $80,000 benefitting Make-A-Wish New Mexico.

Registration is available through the day the run.

