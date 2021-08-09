Getting from point A to point B

Aug. 9—AFTON — If the day comes the town of Thayer gets a new railroad overpass and some bridges in rural, eastern Union County are replaced for the better, the Afton Fire Department may have to change their ways.

"I know shortcuts others don't even know," said Afton Fire Chief Bret Weiss about how fire trucks avoid the areas where driving too much weight creates too much of a problem.

The past weeks, Union County officials and the town of Thayer have had discussions about replacement of the overpass in Thayer and another on Redwood Avenue east of Afton. The BNSF will be involved in those talks, too. At the same time, the county is planning to replace bridges farther south on Redwood Avenue with much more sturdier culverts.

"It needs done. We are to the point we can't keep lowering tonnage. We have to replace stuff," Weis said.

As bridges and overpasses are inspected, it's possible for the weight limit to be lowered because of age, condition or combination.

But officials still desire an efficient route from the station to the scene of the emergency.

"Everybody who lives in town knows that bridge is an accident waiting to happen," Thayer Mayor Jennifer Mitchell told council last month about the railroad overpass on the town's east side, Fifth Avenue. "It's in disrepair. It needs to be replaced."

The railroad owns that overpass and has suggested to pay for a new overpass, but does not want the responsibility of maintenance afterward. That could fall on the town of Thayer.

"We established who owns the bridge and who has jurisdiction over the bridge. But everyone agrees there needs to be some work some how," Mitchell said. "There is no way into town without a good 10 minutes trip around if you don't have the bridge," she said about having a train blocking the Third Avenue crossing which is called a grade-level. A vehicle actually goes over the tracks.

"When there was a medical emergency a couple of years ago they couldn't get in here there was a train across and the bridge isn't safe for the weight of that vehicle," she said.

Thayer is part of the Afton emergency service jurisdiction. Weis said Afton receives more medical-related calls in that vicinity than fire calls.

Lowering weight limits on bridges is like the proverb being painted into a corner.

"Then you will landlock yourself and you won't be able to do anything," he said.

Weis said having multiple routes to get to destinations is desired.

Weis knows the Afton Fire Department isn't alone. With loaded heavy grain trucks and equipment also using the same roads, farmers also know roads and bridges where too much weight won't be allowed.

"They go different ways," he said.

Clarke County officials are having similar discussions with BNSF about a closed overpass west of Murray.

"We're up in the air yet. All we know is we've met with them, they've closed it and we've expressed to them that we don't want it closed long term," Clarke County Supervisor Dean Robins told the Osceola Sentinel-Tribune.

During the Union County Board of Supervisors meeting last month, Ed Engle, transportation engineer specialist with the Iowa Department of Transportation said speculation is BNSF made the proposal to pay for a new crossing in Thayer and may then want to close the other crossing in town. The fewer crossings the railroads have, the less liability they have.

Weis said the bridge situation has not caused a significant problem for the fire department.

"We have circumvented long enough. We are used to everything," he said.