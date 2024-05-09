Getting some NBA lottery luck could help determine Bulls summer plans

This offseason is going to be a tough one for the Chicago Bulls, as they will have a lot on their plate. Chicago wants to find a trade for Zach LaVine, they need to figure out what their future with DeMar DeRozan looks like, and they also need to decide if they want to make any other trades to plan for the future.

On top of all of that, the Bulls need to nail their pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Adding new young talent next to Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams, and the rest of Chicago’s youth is crucial. They will have a lottery pick, and they can’t afford to mess it up.

The Chicago Bulls Central YouTube channel recently discussed how some lottery luck could help the team determine their offseason plans.

Getting a top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft could determine whether or not the Bulls decide to completely hit the reset button.

