Getting in the Masters mood at Midtown’s Five Iron Golf

ATLANTA - The 2024 Masters at Augusta National gets underway this week — and if the tournament has you thinking about improving your own swing, there’s a new place in Midtown where it’s as easy as one … two … three … FORE!

Indoor golf and entertainment experience Five Iron Golf is now open in Midtown Atlanta, taking over a 16,000-square-foot space directly next to The Fox Theatre and filling it with more than a dozen golf simulators. Custom-built by TrackMan, the simulators can virtually transport golfers to one of around 200 world-famous courses, and each one uses technology and high-speed cameras to capture every single body movement, easily isolating areas that need improvement. Play and practice are open for up to six golfers per simulator — and you can also book lessons with a golf pro for some one-on-one instruction.

For serious golfers, there are memberships available at Five Iron Golf, which includes daily hitting, discounts on lessons, and access to special events. The Midtown facility is also equipped with locker rooms and bag storage for those who want to get in a few swings before heading to work in the morning. And staffers at Five Iron Golf say they host the largest indoor league in the country, which means registered teams of four may compete weekly to earn points throughout the season.

Oh, and if all that golfing works up some hunger and thirst, there’s a full food and beverage menu available, with highlights including a Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza and Butchers Blend Smashburger Sliders.

Five Iron Golf is located at 675 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Suite 209, and validated parking is available. For more information on visiting and to book some time in a simulator, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting in the Masters mood with the pros at Five Iron Golf.