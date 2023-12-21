Getting to know Washington State's '24 football signing class

Dec. 21—Player retention on Washington State's football roster and among its 2024 football commits were the top priorities heading into the offseason for Washington State coach Jake Dickert and his staff.

Call it mostly a success.

The Cougars lost some players to the transfer portal — star quarterback Cam Ward and receiver Josh Kelly were the biggest losses — but they were able to keep most of their roster and most of their 2024 commitments this season despite uncertainty surrounding their conference future.

Dickert announced 25 new recruits Wednesday on the signing day for the early signing period. Of those signees, 23 are high school players.

"This isn't half and half portal and high school," Dickert said. "This is about laying the foundation and our second full recruiting class for building our program to sustain in the long haul."

Let's meet the recruits:

QB, RB and OL needs met

WSU's three biggest positions of need on offense were at quarterback, running back and offensive line.

The Cougars went north of the border to find their lone quarterback of the class.

Evans Chuba hails from Montreal, Canada, but played high school football at Clearwater Academy International in Florida.

Chuba missed his senior season with a back injury but threw for 2,173 yards (51.4% completion rate) and had 20 touchdowns passing and seven touchdowns rushing as a junior. The Cougs discovered him at a summer camp.

"Runs well, big strong arm," Dickert said. "Love his personality, his leadership ability and what he's going to bring to us as a (January enrollee)."

At running back, the Cougars snagged a pair of California high school players who each rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns as upperclassmen.

While Josh Joyner of Oxnard (Pacifica High) took nearly two years to reach his 1,715 yards and 28 touchdowns, Wayshawn Parker of Sacramento (Grant Union High) had 1,907 yards and 26 TDs during his senior year alone. Parker averaged a whopping 14.0 yards per carry.

"We all know we need to advance ourselves running the football and those two will be a big part of it," Dickert said.

On the offensive line, the Cougs inherited a behemoth in a 6-foot-8, 325-pound Chris Lino of Seattle Prep. He is one of four offensive line recruits.

They also signed four wide receivers, including back-to-back 1,000-yarder Chris Barnes who had three touchdowns in a 6A Texas state championship game for North Shore High School of Houston.

Defensive line a big need

WSU's most game-ready player might be its lone transfer portal pickup of the day — edge Syrus Webster of Utah Tech.

The 255-pound senior was a menace in the inaugural United Athletic Conference and could help fill the void left by the graduation of edge superstars Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr.

"A highly recruited player that we feel can make that jump just like RJ and BJ did this past year," Dickert said.

Another plug-and-play type player on the defensive line is Hyrun-Benjamin Moors of Laie, Hawaii, who Dickert described as a "human wrecking ball." At 280 pounds, he already boasts college size.

Staying in the state, area

Dickert didn't hesitate to poke a jab at WSU's rival, Washington when asked about his four in-state signees.

"I'll add a cherry on top of that," he said. "The other school in our state signed zero. So we're really dedicated to finding the best in-state players and bringing them here to Washington State."

WSU's four players from the Evergreen State are Lino, offensive lineman Carson Osmus (Camas), defensive back Tyson Weaver (Sammamish) and fellow defensive back Kayo Patu (Seattle).

On the Idaho side, edge Camden Degraw of Coeur d'Alene High School was one of the top prospects from the Gem State.

Nine of WSU's signees will join the team in January and the Cougars could still add a couple of prospects from the transfer portal moving forward.

"There will be some portal guys that we're working on signing those agreements here over the next few days," Dickert said. "There's a couple pass-catchers out there that we're looking to add, and we'll see on a couple other areas."

