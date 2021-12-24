Getting to know Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell

It is Christmas Eve and that means we are now just seven days away from Alabama’s semifinal matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

As we have been nearing the contest we have slowly taken a closer look at the Bearcats. Today we are going to dig a little into their leader in head coach Luke Fickell.

Let’s get started, shall we?

First …playing career…

Fickell was a star defensive player for the Buckeyes from 1993 to 1996. During that time, Fickell made a school-record 50 consecutive starts at nose guard.

Fickell spent just one season in the NFL after tearing his ACL.

Next …early coaching career…

After finishing up his playing career, Fickell went straight into coaching. He was a GA at Ohio State in 1999 then moved to Akron to coach the defensive line for a couple of seasons.

Fickell went back to his alma mater in 2002 where he stayed until receiving the head coaching position at Cincinnati in 2017.

Fickell even earned the title of interim head coach at Ohio State for the 2011 season and the Buckeyes finished 6-7 on the year.

Finally …tenure at Cincinnati…

Like I mentioned earlier, Fickell took over the Bearcat job in 2017 and has lifted the program to heights never seen before.

Cincinnati has just six losses over the past four seasons and Fickell has the Bearcats in the College Football Playoffs for the first time in program history.

Fickell is 48-14 in his five seasons at Cincinnati.

