Getting to know Cedar Falls' Jake Peters on Nebraska football, Ivy League offer, playing in the Dome

Well Iowa high school football fans, we are officially less than one month away from the start of the 2023 season.

It’s hard to believe it, but that season will end just a few months from now, with seven state champions hoisting a trophy in the UNI-Dome.

But there is a high school team that has the benefit of playing there throughout the regular season, so the Register figured that it was time to catch up with one of the top recruits who plays for Cedar Falls.

Jake Peters, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound inside offensive lineman, helped the Tigers' offense record 1,787 rushing yards, 916 passing yards, and 30 touchdowns last season. He is ranked the No. 15 player in Iowa and the No. 111 inside offensive lineman in the nation by 247Sports Composite.

Cedar Falls lineman Jake Peters poses during a visit to Nebraska. He committed to the Huskers football program this spring.

Peters held offers from Air Force, Army, Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Illinois State, Indiana State, Lindenwood, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State and several others, but he ultimately committed to the Huskers this spring.

Q&A with Cedar Falls’ Jake Peters, one of the top in-state players in the 2024 recruiting class

What would you say is your earliest memory in sports?

Jake Peters: I’d probably say rec league in Cedar Falls. My parents always signed me up for the basketball team and so me and some buddies from preschool, I remember going up to the rec center and just having a ton of fun playing basketball.

What’s your favorite memory, either as a player or as a fan, in sports?

Peters: I’d say my favorite memory as a player would probably be this past football season when we beat Ankeny Centennial and advanced to the playoffs. And then found out that Valley beat Pleasant Valley, and so we were gonna be playing at home for our next playoff game. That was super exciting and that was fun.

What was the atmosphere for that game like?

Peters: It was pretty sweet. We had a huge student section. So did Ankeny Centennial, their fans traveled pretty well for that game. It was a pretty close game the last time we played, and we lost to them. So, we were really excited to get another chance at Ankeny Centennial. Getting that win over them was really fun.

Can you walk me through what your recruiting experience was like?

Peters: I thought the recruiting process was really fun, just getting to talk to so many different coaches and getting to see so many different programs during the spring. I just had a ton of fun.

You picked up the bulk of your offers between February and March. What were those couple of months like for you?

Peters: It was pretty cool to see all my hard work paying off, but I was waiting for that big Power Five offer because I knew that I can play at that level. I was just taking some visits at bigger schools that hadn’t offered me quite yet, but I was watching their practices and I just knew that I could play at that level.

So, I was just kind of waiting and kept working to see if I could get that Power Five offer.

You had a few offers from schools with high academic requirements as well. Can you talk about that side of it? Were academics a factor for you during your recruiting?

Peters: Yeah, for sure, because football is not forever. And my parents have told me that from the start, that life after football is super important. My dad was a college football player at the University of South Dakota. He was an All-American defensive lineman there. And he always talks about how tough it was for the transition after football because he didn’t know what to do with his life.

He knew he wanted to go teach and do all that stuff, but he just felt kind of empty without football. So, they’ve been preaching to me how important academics are and just to have another plan for what to do after football. So, having some of those Ivy League schools offer me, I thought that was a really big deal and it just kind of spoke to how hard I’ve worked in the classroom.

What was it like to have someone who’s played college football on your side through all this?

Peters: It’s been huge. Just all the experiences that he’s had, all the knowledge that he has and he hasn’t forced football on me. It’s been completely my choice, which I really appreciate. He’s been a good dad the whole way, not just football but great life advice, all that good stuff. He’s had a super big impact on my life, for sure.

Obviously, you didn’t choose them, but with Northern Iowa being your hometown school, how did it feel when you got the UNI offer?

Peters: That was a pretty cool experience because I play in the Dome every Friday. Just to think about the chance that I had to play there on Saturdays in my own town, that was a pretty cool thought. Their coaching staff did a really good job in recruiting me. Coach (Mark) Farley’s got something special going on there.

You had a quick turnaround between getting the Nebraska offer and when you committed. Can you walk me through what that week was like for you?

Peters: So, I got the offer on a Saturday after camp. It was a pretty exciting day. And then the next week, I had a few more camps. I went on an official visit that next weekend after I got my offer, just because I hadn’t spent much time in Lincoln. I wanted to get to know the coaches and players and get a feel for what the program’s really about.

As soon as we stepped on campus, I just told my parents that I think this is home. And the nice part about it was my whole family agreed with me. My sister, she just got into radiology school at Iowa, she thought it was home too. So, that was nice to have all of my family members on board.

Outside of it feeling like home, what about the football program, the coaching staff stood out about Nebraska?

Peters: Just how tight-knit of a group they are, they’re like a big family there. The coaching staff just got there, they’ve had a semester with these players and the coaches together, and they’ve already gotten such a big family there. That was one of the biggest things to me.

There’s a player mentor that takes you around town and stuff, and I asked him what he thought of the offensive line coach. And he said, 'he’s like my dad.' So, when he said that, that meant a lot to me, just knowing what type of guy coach (Donovan) Raiola is. Come to find out throughout the whole visit, I can really see why he said that.

Now that you have your commitment done and out of the way, what are your goals for your senior year?

Peters: My goal is just for our team to have a bunch of success. We almost made it to the state tournament, so I just hope that we can get there and do something special.

