Getting England out is in Australia's best interest - Hazlewood

Australia are through to the Super 8s as they bid to add the T20 World Cup title to their 50-over success in 2023 [Getty Images]

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has admitted that it is in Australia's "best interest" for England to be eliminated in the T20 World Cup group stage.

Australia qualified for the Super 8s with a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Namibia, leaving England and Scotland to battle it out for second place.

Jos Buttler's side need to beat Oman and Namibia to have any chance of progressing but, even if they do, net run-rate could determine who goes through.

That would give Australia, who face Scotland on Sunday, a potentially key role in determining who else will advance from Group B.

A Scotland win would send them through and eliminate England but, with Richie Berrington's team currently boasting a vastly superior net run-rate to England, even a narrow Australia victory could be enough to knock out the defending champions.

Asked if Australia would try to make things as difficult as possible for England, Hazlewood said: "Yeah, I think so.

"In this tournament you potentially come up against England at some stage again and they're probably one of the top few teams on their day.

"We've had some real struggles against them in T20 cricket so if we can get them out of the tournament that's in our best interest, as well as probably everyone else's."

[BBC Sport]

Australia have won all three of their matches at the tournament, including a 36-run win over England, and took just 34 balls to knock off the runs after bowling Namibia out for 72 on Tuesday.

However, they might not be in so much of a rush against Scotland if there is the opportunity to send England home early.

"Not too sure really, whether you get close and just knock it around and drag it out," Hazlewood said of how Australia might try to thwart England.

"There's a few options there, but to take confidence from winning and winning well, I think that's almost more important than potentially trying to knock someone else out.

"They've still got a lot to do on their behalf as well, so I think it'll become clearer the closer we get to that sort of stuff."

With qualification secured and a busier schedule come the Super 8s, Australia may also opt to rest players against Scotland.

"It's up to the coaches, the captain and the selectors," added Hazlewood.

"The guys have been playing IPL [Indian Premier League], so potentially one or two of those might have a rest but it hasn't been a gruelling schedule.

"A game every three or four days isn't too tough in T20 cricket.

"We've still got one game left but I guess we can ease off a little bit over the next few days and freshen up when the Super 8s is quite taxing."