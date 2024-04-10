Is it getting easier to record triple-doubles in the NBA?

The NBA is full of elite talent. This new generation of players appears to be faster, stronger, more athletic and more skilled than their predecessors. Part of that is due to the advancements in sports science, another part is the expert coaching available at every level of the game. Nevertheless, the league has been shifting increasingly toward the offensive end of the floor.

Highlights draw new fans, engage casual watchers, and advertise the game without the need for a major ad budget. With that shift, an increasingly large number of players are recording triple-doubles, and the number is rising each year.

In a recent episode of the “KG Certified” podcast, the former Boston Celtics champion discusses whether the league has shifted too far toward the offensive side of the game and whether the NBA is shunning the intricate art of defense.

You can watch the full episode by clicking on the embedded link above.

Listen to the “Green With Envy” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3DoLhYK

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Oj4dhD

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3K8MbvY

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire