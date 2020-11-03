Getting Defensive: Week 9









The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting it done—both in the NFL and for fantasy football managers.

Eight weeks into the 2020 season, the Steelers are the last unbeaten team in the NFL. Pittsburgh ranks second in the AFC in total defense (310.7 yards per game), fifth in scoring defense (20.3 points per game), third against the pass (213. 9 yards per game), second against the run (96.9 yards per game) and first in sacks with 30.

From an NFL perspective, that defense backslid a bit in Week 8—Pittsburgh allowed 457 total yards, including a jaw-dropping 265 yards on the ground. Per Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin admitted he wasn't entirely pleased with the effort.

“I’m going to tell you what I told my team," Tomlin said. "We did not play well today. We lacked detail in a lot of areas. When you play good people, you are going to be up against it. We can’t allow the emotions of the moment for us to miss that fact. It’s important that we don’t lie to ourselves.”

However, fantasy managers were bailed out by Pittsburgh's penchant for big plays. The Steelers tallied four sacks, notched four takeaways, and took a Lamar Jackson interception back for a score. That big-play outburst kept the Steelers in the top-five among fantasy defenses in Week 8 despite all those yards and 24 points allowed.

And in news that should surprise exactly zero people, Pittsburgh is where we'll kick off this week's edition of Getting Defensive.

THE NO-DOUBTERS

Pittsburgh Steelers (at Dallas Cowboys)

We've already rattled off plenty of numbers to talk up edge-rusher T.J. Watt, defensive end Cameron Heyward and the Steelers Defense. Here are a few more numbers to consider as Pittsburgh travels to Dallas to face the reeling Cowboys. Last week, the Cowboys managed all of 265 yards and nine points against the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas turned the ball over twice—with one of those gaffes getting returned for a touchdown. Behind a patchwork offensive line, Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci was sacked four times. This is a tale of two teams barreling in opposite directions—and a game that has the makings of a beatdown.

The Patriots aren't close to being the defense they were in 2019—eight weeks into the season the Pats are hovering around the bottom of the top-10 in terms of fantasy points per game. But this call has a lot less to do with the Patriots than it does their opponent. Somehow, the New York Jets seem to be getting worse by the week. For the season, the Jets are dead last in the NFL in both total offense and scoring offense—the latter by a sizable margin. The Jets have also led the league in fantasy points allowed to team defenses dating back to the beginning of the 2019 season.

Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce get all the run in Kansas City, but Chris Jones, Frank Clark, Tyrann Mathieu and the Chiefs Defense deserves some too. The Chiefs are quietly 10th in the NFL in total defense, and after recording one takeaway in last week's thumping of the hapless Jets, the Chiefs are tied for the league lead with 14 takeaways. If Christian McCaffrey is good to go for the Panthers it would knock a bit of the shine off this matchup, but Carolina was held to just over 300 total yards and 17 points last week by an Atlanta defense that hasn't stopped anyone this season.

From a fantasy perspective, the Ravens Defense didn't do a lot in last week's loss to the rival Steelers—one fumble recovery and a pair of sacks. But for the season the Ravens remain one of fantasy's highest-scoring units. The Ravens are fifth in the NFL in sacks with 24, and only the Miami Dolphins have allowed fewer points so far this season. The Colts have won five of seven to open the season and just dropped 41 points on the Detroit Lions, but the sledding is going to be a lot tougher against Baltimore's seventh-ranked run defense. If the Ravens can pin their ears back and come after Philip Rivers, look out.

Story continues