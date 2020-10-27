Getting Defensive: Week 8

Halfway through the 2020 NFL season, at least one thing has become painfully evident - and it's something that matters quite a bit while settling on a fantasy defense.

Both NFL teams in New York City suck with extra suckiness.

Sorry, Giants and Jets fans. But y'all know I'm not exaggerating even a little.

With the Giants’ Thursday night choke-job in Philadelphia in Week 7 and the Jets’ loss at home to the Buffalo Bills, the two teams are a combined 1-13. It's not hard to see why their records are terrible - all you have to do is examine their offensive production.

If you can even call it that.

The Jets are dead last in the NFL in total offense and scoring, averaging 264.3 yards per game and 12.1 points per contest. The Giants are last in the NFC in both categories, checking in at 282.4 yards and 17.4 points per game.

That's right, there's an NFL team in 2020 that can't average even two touchdowns a game.

Last week against the Eagles, the Giants actually had (for them) a good game - 325 yards of offense and 21 points. But the Giants also turned the ball over three times and allowed three sacks of Daniel Jones. At Met Life Stadium, the Jets were all kinds of Jets-y. After getting a 10-point lead, the Jets went into hibernation - by game's end the team had just 190 total yards. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold threw two picks and was sacked half a dozen times.

For the second straight season, the Jets lead the NFL in fantasy points allowed to defenses. Among NFC teams, only the Dallas Cowboys are surrendering more fantasy points to the position.

In news that should surprise exactly zero people, the opponents of those two teams are the two best defensive fantasy plays in Week 8.

And in Week 9. And Week 10. And all the weeks ever.

Again, sorry New York fans.

THE NO-DOUBTERS

So, the Chiefs had themselves a game defensively in last week's blowout win over the Denver Broncos. Playing on a snowy field at Mile High, the Chiefs allowed 411 yards of offense. But there were big plays galore. The Chiefs dropped Drew Lock three times, forced four Denver turnovers and scored a pair of non-offensive touchdowns - one on a Daniel Sorensen pick-six and another on a 102-yard kickoff return. Those two scores made the Chiefs easily Week 7's No. 1 fantasy defense in most scoring systems, and this week the Chiefs draw the gangrenous Gang Green offense in the friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium.

Most of the publicity in Tampa surrounds Tom Brady and the Buccaneers Offense. Or the arrival of wide receiver Antonio Brown. But the Buccaneers have quietly assembled one of the best defenses in the league. Seven weeks into the season, the Buccaneers lead the NFC in total defense (291.3 yards per game), ranks eighth in scoring defense, is pacing the NFL in run defense for the second year in a row (66 yards per game), leads the conference in sacks with 25 and has piled up the third-most takeaways (12) in the NFL. Now they get to face the Giants? Oh lord.

There are a few reasons to like the Los Angeles Rams Defense quite a bit in Week 7. The first is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL in Aaron Donald and his propensity for getting to opposing quarterbacks. Another is the sterling defensive effort the Rams turned in while throttling the 5-1 Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. Then there's the matter of this week's matchup with a Miami Dolphins team that will be trotting out a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start in rookie Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa may have a bright future, but facing No. 99 right out of the gate is almost unfair.

Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Dallas Cowboys)

The Eagles are the worst first-place team in recent memory - a 2-4-1 mess with an offense that has been decimated by injuries. The defense, however, has been quietly solid for fantasy managers - the Eagles rank inside the NFL's top five in sacks and since Week 3 the Philly defense has checked in well inside the top-10 in most fantasy scoring systems. Sunday night the Eagles host a Dallas Cowboys team with an injury-ravaged offensive line that may have to trot out rookie Ben DiNucci at quarterback. Last week in Washington, Dallas allowed six sacks and scored all of three points.

