Getting Defensive: Week 7









When it comes to team defenses in fantasy football, we are largely at the mercy of the scheduling gods. It's all about the matchups, baby.

In Week 7, it's a mixed bag. Some good. Some bad. Some byes.

If you're one of those smart, savvy, handsome (OK, that's enough—it's getting creepy) fantasy managers who prefers to stream at the position, you're in luck. There are a bucketful of defenses available on the waiver wires in many fantasy leagues in Week 7 that have considerable upside.

We'll get to that in a second.

But where the "no-doubters" are concerned, it's a different story. The top two defenses in scoring after six weeks this season (the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts) are both on a bye in Week 7. So are the surprising Miami Dolphins, who rank inside the top five in many scoring systems after blanking the dumpster fire that is the New York Jets last Sunday.

Thankfully, the Jets are playing. Again, we'll get to that in a second.

Then there's the Pittsburgh Steelers, who sit fourth in the fairly straightforward scoring system I use when formulating this column each week. The Steelers were fantastic last week—four sacks, two picks, just seven points allowed and a defensive score in a 38-7 demolition of the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers lead the NFL with 24 sacks and are tied for the fourth-most takeaways with nine.

Pittsburgh is about as matchup-proof as a team defense gets.

But this week, the Steelers face an undefeated Tennessee Titans team that is tied for the fewest giveaways in the AFC with three. The Titans are tied for the fewest sacks allowed in the NFL with six. And no team in the NFL has allowed fewer fantasy points to team defenses in 2020 than Tennessee.

You're starting Pittsburgh. But don't be stunned if the fantasy production from them is well below average.

THE NO-DOUBTERS

Buffalo Bills (at New York Jets)

Remember when the Bills were a good defensive football team? Pepperidge Farm remembers. Kidding aside, Buffalo's having some issues on defense—the pass rush has all but vanished, the team gave up 42 points to Tennessee two weeks ago and in Monday night's loss to the Chiefs the Bills were gashed for almost 250 yards on the ground. But there's room for optimism with the Bills in Week 7. A lot of room. A lot of green, stinky room. The New York Jets are a crumbling nightmare of a team that was just shut out by the Dolphins. If this isn't a get-right spot, there's no such thing as a get-right spot.

Kansas City Chiefs (at Denver Broncos)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense hogs all the glory, but the Chiefs Defense is actually pretty good—the team ranks inside the top-10 in fantasy points at the position and has held five of six opponents in 2020 to 20 or fewer points after Monday's win over the Buffalo Bills. However, the real appeal here is the matchup. The Broncos got young quarterback Drew Lock back and downed the Patriots last week, but Denver still couldn't get into the end zone. For the season, the Broncos are 29th in scoring offense, and only the lowly Jets have given up more fantasy points per game to defenses.

Most of the publicity around the 4-2 Buccaneers continues to center around Tom Brady and the Tampa offense. But Shaquill Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul and the Tampa defense deserve credit as well—especially after the Bucs blasted the undefeated Green Bay Packers in Week 6. This week's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders isn't a cakewalk by any stretch—when last we saw the Raiders; they were stunning the Chiefs in Kansas City. But the Buccaneers lead the NFC in both sacks (22) and takeaways (11). They've earned the benefit of the doubt in just about every matchup.

New England Patriots (vs. San Francisco 49ers)

The New England Patriots, as a team, are in trouble—this is the first time in a long time that the Patriots have been a sub-.500 team in the middle of October. But despite a bevy of personnel losses in the offseason, the New England defense continues to play relatively well—ninth in total defense, 12th in scoring defense and inside the top-10 in most fantasy scoring systems. The San Francisco 49ers looked good in the first half of last week's win over the Los Angeles Rams, but San Fran has been inconsistent on that side of the ball and ranks inside the top half of the league in fantasy points given up to defenses in 2020.

Story continues