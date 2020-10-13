Getting Defensive: Week 6

There are a few reasons why some fantasy managers are reluctant to invest significant draft capital in a defense. One of the main ones is that there are far more moving pieces that can affect a defense's value from year-to-year (or even week-to-week) than at the other positions. Personnel can change. Injuries can strike. The offense can regress and leave the defense in a more difficult position.

We saw it happen last year with the Chicago Bears. All it took was a couple injuries and a dip in big play production to turn the Bears from the fantasy juggernaut they were in 2018 to waiver wire fodder in 2019.

Now it's happening to the San Francisco 49ers.

Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for the 49ers in 2020. Both sides of the ball have been decimated by injuries, including the loss of edge-rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford and cornerback Richard Sherman. The offense is a dumpster fire. On Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the last-place 49ers were drilled 43-17 by the Miami Dolphins.

San Francisco's only two wins of the 2020 season have come against the New York Giants and New York Jets—two teams who are a combined 0-10. The schedule over the next seven games is a horror show—the Rams in Santa Clara, at New England, at Seattle, Green Bay, at New Orleans, at Los Angeles and home against Buffalo.

If you burned a pick on the San Francisco defense, it's just that—burned. To a crisp. You have two choices at this point—start streaming off the waiver wire or prepare to be disappointed on a weekly basis.

THE NO-DOUBTERS

The Ravens absolutely made the most of a favorable matchup at home in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals—three points allowed, seven sacks and three takeaways, including a scoop-and-score. The favorable matchups continue for the Ravens in Week 6—the Eagles showed some signs of life offensively in last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but we're still talking about a banged-up Eagles Offense that is tied for the NFL lead with 11 turnovers so far this year. Assuming the Ravens get staked to another lead, it should be another week of the Baltimore pass rush teeing off.

Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cleveland Browns)

There are certain constants in life. And right up there with death and taxes is the Pittsburgh Steelers making big plays on the defensive side of the ball. In 2019, T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh defense led the NFL in both sacks and takeaways. Through five games in 2020, the Steelers are tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the league lead in sacks with 20 and tied for the fifth-most takeaways with seven. Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland offense haven't been as error-prone as in 2019, but Mayfield did throw a pair of interceptions in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers)

Watching Alex Smith take the field last week for the first time in two years was heartwarming—so much so that Aaron Donald kept hugging the Washington quarterback. Well, hugging him and then slamming him to the ground. Donald had four of the Rams eight sacks last week in a dominant defensive effort that saw Washington fail to accrue 110 total yards—for the entire game. As pathetic as the San Francisco offense looked last week, they'll still probably manage to exceed that benchmark. But these two NFC West teams are barreling in opposite directions right now.

Indianapolis Colts (vs, Cincinnati Bengals)

Heading into Week 5, the Colts led the NFL in a number of statistical categories, including total defense and scoring defense—the Colts were giving up less than 240 yards and just 14 points per game. Now, both of those marks were bested by Cleveland last week in a win by the Browns, but the Colts are still playing excellent defense this season. The Bengals, on the other hand, have had issues on offense—the Bengals are tied for the fourth-most giveaways in the league and no quarterback has been sacked more times (22) than rookie Joe Burrow.

New England Patriots (vs. Denver Broncos)

Of this week's no-doubters, this one gives me the most pause. There is quite a bit of uncertainty swirling around this game, including the playing status of Broncos quarterback Drew Lock and Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and the unexpected layoff after this game was pushed back from Week 5 to Week 6. However, from a matchup perspective this isn't a difficult game to like—despite a litany of personnel losses the Patriots are a top-five fantasy defense in terms of points per game, while the Broncos allowed the second-most fantasy points to defenses over the first four weeks of 2020.

Story continues