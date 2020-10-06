Getting Defensive: Week 5

Week 4 was an object lesson in how difficult it can be to predict the performance of team defenses in fantasy football—and how sometimes bad can be good for fantasy managers.

The top=performing defense of Week 4 was a moderate surprise, but not a huge one—buoyed by a late pick-six, the Philadelphia Eagles cleaned up (relatively speaking) against the San Francisco 49ers JV team.

The No. 3 defense also wasn't all that shocking, given that the New York Giants have now scored fewer points this season than the Cleveland Browns scored last Sunday. Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams tallied five sacks, picked off a pass and allowed fewer than 10 points.

But the No. 2 defense? That would be the steaming pile of stinky poo that is the New York Jets. . The Jets are bad in just about every way a team can be, and Gang Green allowed 37 points in a loss. But the team also logged three takeaways and scored on an interception return.

Now, it's not wise when examining defensive matchups in fantasy to target a team hoping for a return touchdowns. Takeaways are already a relatively fluky, high-variance stat. Counting on a pick-six or a scoop-and-score is taking things a bit too far.

But if nothing else, what the Jets did last week against a Denver Broncos team starting their back up quarterback is a reminder that even a terrible defense can be fantasy-relevant if the matchup is right.

If that whole spiel feels like it's leading to something, you're right—it is. But we'll get to that in a bit.

THE NO-DOUBTERS

Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

This game feels like it sets up as something of a perfect storm for the Steelers. Pittsburgh is well-rested after their bye was moved up due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Tennessee. The Eagles have been absolutely decimated by injuries to both the wide receiver corps and the offensive line. And the Steelers have a deep safety in Minkah Fitzpatrick who has the wheels to play man coverage on Zach Ertz. Add in a Steelers run defense allowing all of 54 yards a game so far this season, and moving the rock isn't going to be easy at all for the Iggles.

Los Angeles Rams (at Washington Football Team)

Overall, head coach Sean McVay likely wasn't especially pleased with the Rams' effort in a listless 17-9 win over the lowly Giants in Week 4. But as I've already mentioned, the defense held up its end of the deal—the Rams allowed less than 300 yards of total offense and held the Giants out of the end zone. Washington didn't play poorly in last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but this is still a team that ranks in the league's bottom three in both yards allowed and points allowed. The floor here is solid, and the Rams can get a few big plays it could pave the way to a big day.

Baltimore Ravens (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

The Ravens have been a top-five fantasy defense for the season as whole, but Week 4's performance was frankly a disappointment—against one of the worst offenses in the NFL in Washington, the Ravens managed just one takeaway and three sacks while surrendering 17 points. But while Joe Burrow has admittedly been impressive over his first four starts for the Cincinnati Bengals, we're still talking about a rookie quarterback starting on the road against one of the league's better defenses. The Bengals also rank inside the top-10 in fantasy points allowed to defenses in 2020.

Indianapolis Colts (at Cleveland Browns)

I can hardly believe that I'm typing this, but the Colts are absolutely rolling—on defense. The Colts lead the NFL in total defense (236.6 yards per game). And pass defense (159.3 yards per game). And scoring defense (14 points per game). The Colts are fourth against the run, tied for sixth in the league in sacks and tied for third in the NFL with seven takeaways. Most importantly for readers of this column, no team defense has more fantasy points through four weeks this season. The Browns are playing well offensively, but right now the Colts are an every-week start.

New England Patriots (vs. Denver Broncos)

It will be lost by some in the cloud of stank that was the play of New England's quarterbacks in Week 4, but the Patriots Defense played the Kansas City Chiefs about as well as a team can in the first half of that game and allowed less than 20 points to the Chiefs Offense. Whether Drew Lock is back under center for the Broncos or not, Denver is most assuredly not the Chiefs Offense. The Pats know they can't afford to fall any farther behind the Bills in the division, and with Cam Newton out the defense is going to have to carry the team. That's just what they will do Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

