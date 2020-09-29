Getting Defensive: Week 4

Last year, the New York Jets ranked dead last in the NFL in total offense. The Jets allowed the third-most sacks (52) in the NFL. The Jets were eighth in giveaways with 25. And in most fantasy scoring systems, the Jets allowed the most fantasy points to defenses.

Through three weeks of the 2020 season, the New York Jets are dead last in the NFL in total offense. New York has allowed the eighth-most sacks in the NFL. Gang Green has turned it over five times in three games. And after Sunday's fiasco in Indianapolis, the Jets are once again pacing the league in fantasy points allowed to defenses.

Everything that could go wrong did for the woeful Jets against the Colts. Sam Darnold threw three interceptions—two of which were returned for touchdowns. He was also sacked twice—including once in his own end zone for a safety. The Jets had just 263 yards of offense and scored only seven points.

Without Le'Veon Bell (or with him, really), the Jets can't run the ball worth a dang. Darnold doesn't have a "go-to" receiver who can win one-on-one against NFL defensive backs—and it shows.

Simply put, the Jets Offense is a hot mess.

And that makes them a must-target in fantasy football leagues—including on Thursday night this week.

THE NO-DOUBTERS

After getting boatraced for 260 passing yards in the first half of their Monday night affair with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last week, the Ravens Defense is no doubt looking to take out their frustrations on someone. Enter the Washington Football Team, who turned it over five times a week ago in a 14-point loss in Cleveland. Washington is 30th in the NFL in total offense, and only one team has turned the ball over more this season. This feels like a game where the Ravens are going to pour on the points and then get after a WFT playing in catch-up mode.

The Indianapolis Colts are the No. 1 defense three weeks in in many fantasy football leagues, thanks largely to that two-touchdown performance against the Jets last week. But the Colts are also leading the National Football League in total defense as well, surrendering just 225.3 yards per game. But wait, there's more! After the Baltimore Ravens duked it out with the Chiefs on Monday night, Indy's 15 points allowed a game also became the high-water mark in the league. Chicago may be better offensively with Nick Foles, but they still aren't scaring anyone.

Starting the Los Angeles Rams Defense in fantasy football in Week 4 might not appear an especially palatable idea after the Rams were roasted by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills last week in Orchard Park. But Sunday's matchup isn't on the road against an undefeated Bills team. It's at SoFi stadium against the dumpster fire that is the New York Giants. The Giants are presently dead last in the NFC in total offense at 272.3 yards per game, Big Blue is down their star tailback and their No. 1 wide receiver and only the Eagles have turned the ball over more this season.

Editor’s Note: Unlock the brand new League Sync! Keep track of all your Yahoo! teams in one place and use our Trade Analyzer, Free Agent Finder, Lineup Adviser and custom projections to make all the right roster decisions! Get all of our Season Tools, League Sync AND DFS Tools for as low as $7.99/month!

Remember when the Philadelphia Eagles were good? Yeah—neither do we. Philly's nightmare season continued last week with a tie with the winless Bengals in Philadelphia, and it's not hard to see why the Eagles are 0-2-1 and reeling. No team in the National Football League has turned the ball over more than the Eagles in 2020, with Carson Wentz's six interceptions the biggest reason why. The Niners are admittedly banged-up on defense, but so are the Eagles on both sides of the ball. In Week 4 fantasy managers will get the production they hoped for from San Francisco when they drafted them.

At first glance, this might appear a matchup better-suited to the "Caveat Emptor" section of this article—the Tennessee Titans have been a bottom-five fantasy matchup for opposing defenses. But the Steelers led the NFL last year in both sacks and takeaways. They are leading the league in run defense so far this season, barely allowing 50 yards a game. The Titans will also more than likely be without top wideout A.J. Brown in this game due to a bone bruise in his knee. The Titans are 3-0, but they have been winning ugly—and their luck is going to run out at home on Sunday.

Story continues