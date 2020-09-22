Getting Defensive: Week 3

So, Week 2 of the 2020 fantasy football season was…something.

The dominant storyline in fantasy football is no doubt the injuries that swept like a cyclone through the league on Sunday. Any number of prominent offensive players are either already hurt or went down in Week 2—including the first wide receiver and first two running backs taken in most fantasy drafts this summer.

One of those running backs (New York's Saquon Barkley) is done for the season with a torn ACL.

The defense wasn't spared the wrath of the injury gods either—including one elite defense in particular. On consecutive plays against the New York Jets, defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas were carted off the field with knee injuries. Bosa's has already been confirmed as a season-ending ACL tear. As of this writing, the team is still waiting on word on Thomas—because their MRI machine broke down.

It's been that kinda year in San Francisco.

The Niners signed edge-rusher Ezekiel Ansah on Monday, but combined with injuries to the likes of cornerback Richard Sherman and edge-rusher Dee Ford, San Francisco has gone from the first defense off the board in many drafts and an every-week fantasy start to a banged-up matchup play—at best.

And yet, the Niners lead off this edition of Getting Defensive—because the team they face Sunday got hit even harder than San Francisco did.

THE NO-DOUBTERS

The San Francisco defense is admittedly all kinds of chewed up by injuries defensively. But even short all those players on that side of the ball the 49ers still have considerable talent. The same can't be said for a Giants Offense that lost Barkley and wide receiver Sterling Shepard. It's not like the Giants were playing great offensive football before Barkley got hurt, but now it's a one-dimensional team with a bad offensive line. Against the Jets in Week 2, the 49ers didn't do much in the big play department, but the team did allow just one touchdown and less than 300 yards of total offense.

Indianapolis Colts (vs. New York Jets)

Fantasy managers who rolled the dice on the Colts in Week 2 after a less than impressive outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the opener were handsomely rewarded—the Colts piled up three sacks, three takeaways and a safety while allowing less than 200 total yards against the Minnesota Vikings. Now the Colts get to follow that up with a meeting against arguably the worst offense in the NFL in the New York Jets. The Jets led the NFL in fantasy points allowed to defenses in many scoring systems in 2019, and not a lot has changed in that regard this season.

The Los Angeles Chargers didn't get the win last week in Justin Herbert's professional debut against the Kansas City Chiefs, but blame for that loss can't be laid on a defense that played the Chiefs about as well as you will see an opponent do it. This week the matchup is just a tad more favorable—a winless Carolina Panthers team that won't have the engine that drives their offense in running back Christian McCaffrey. Teddy Bridgewater was sacked five times in last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's not hard to imagine Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram pinning their ears back here with CMC on the sideline.

Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Houston Texans)

There was a time when a matchup with Deshaun Watson and the Texans might have landed a team on the "Caveat Emptor" list for the week. But that was when DeAndre Hopkins was on the team. Without him, the Texans Offense has looked—average. Watson is averaging just 260 passing yards a game and change; he's thrown just two touchdown passes and he's already been sacked eight times in just two contests. The Steelers let the Denver Broncos back in the game last week, but Pittsburgh also tallied seven sacks and forced a pair of Denver turnovers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Denver Broncos)

The Buccaneers aren't without talent—the team led the NFL in run defense last year and features a front seven that includes tackle Ndamukong Suh, edge-rushers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul and linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White. But this matchup is less about Tampa's defensive personnel and more about their Week 3 matchup. The Broncos are another team that has been savaged by injuries—in Week 3 Denver will be without their starting quarterback in Drew Lock, their top wide receiver in Courtland Sutton and arguably their best running back in Phillip Lindsay. Giddyup.

