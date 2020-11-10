Getting Defensive: Week 10

What the holy heck has gotten into the Miami Dolphins?

After stunning the Cardinals in Arizona, the Dolphins are 5-3 and nipping at the heels of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. And while most of the talk about the Dolphins the past couple of weeks has centered on young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami defense is doing their part as well.

Yes, the Dolphins allowed 31 points in Arizona. Plenty of teams are allowing plenty of points to Kyler Murray and the Redbirds. But the Dolphins still finished the week well inside the top-10 fantasy defenses, thanks to the team's third non-offensive score in the last two games.

After nine weeks, the Dolphins are fourth in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing just 20.1 points per game. Miami is tied for third in the league with 14 takeaways. A pass rush keyed by Emmanuel Ogbah has amassed a respectable 20 sacks. And Miami ranks inside the top-five fantasy defenses for the season in most scoring systems.

As a matter of fact, since Week 5 the Dolphins are the highest-scoring fantasy defense overall by a sizable margin—and that's with Miami's bye week mixed in.

This week's home date with a Chargers team that sits in the bottom half of the NFL in fantasy points given up to defenses in 2020 isn't ideal. But given how hot the Dolphins have been over the past few weeks, if you have Miami rostered in fantasy leagues, you're rolling them out.

THE NO-DOUBTERS

OK, so we won't spend too much time bemoaning what appeared to be a fantasy bonanza for the Steelers last week in Dallas. But really Pittsburgh? Two lousy sacks and two takeaways against a Cowboys team with injuries all over the offensive line and a fourth-string quarterback starting the game? Really? Of course, the Steelers aren't any happier with that defensive performance than fantasy managers were, and that could set up an angry defense looking to right the ship against a Bengals team that is second in the NFL in sacks allowed and seventh in fantasy points per game given up to defenses.

Compliments of a Chuck Clark fumble return for a touchdown last week, the Baltimore Ravens are the No.1 defense in more fantasy scoring systems than not this season. And as edge-rusher Yannick Ngakoue becomes more acclimated to his new team, that defense should only get better. The Patriots did a better job of taking care of the football against the Jets in Week 9, but the New England offense remains wholly unimpressive. If you need a stat to tell you how far the Pats have fallen in 2020, try this one—the team ranks fourth in fantasy points surrendered to defenses in 2020.

The Eagles had to be happy to see their Week 9 bye arrive—it marked the first Sunday since the beginning of September that the Eagles didn't lose four players to injuries. At 3-4-1, the Eagles are in first place in the NFC (L)East ahead of this week's matchup with a Giants team that has two wins on the season—both against Washington. These teams met back in Week 7, and the Eagles fared pretty well defensively for fantasy managers—three sacks and an equal number of takeaways. Nine weeks in, the Giants are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points to team defenses.

On some level, this might appear a sketchy play—the Buccaneers just got demolished at home by the New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina Panthers just gave the Chiefs all they could handle, scoring 31 points in Kansas City. But fantasy managers reluctant to trust the Bucs after last week's dud should take a breath and chillax. We've seen this movie before—back in Week 2, the Buccaneers sacked Teddy Bridgewater five times and forced four turnovers in a 14-point win in Tampa. The Buccaneers led all NFC defenses in fantasy points that week.

Washington Football Team (at Detroit Lions)

The WFT (guys, pick a name or everyone is going to start typing WTF) lost a disappointing game to the New York Giants in Week 9, but the defense continued to be a solid source of fantasy production. Washington got to Daniel Jones five times in the game, and the team (with less than no help from the offense) has been a top-10 unit in 2020. The Lions are reeling (because Lions), allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to team defenses over the past two weeks. Detroit could also be without both quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) in this game.

