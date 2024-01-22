Getting closer? Chargers expected to interview Jim Harbaugh for a second time

The Chargers are expected to meet with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for a second time regarding their head coaching position. (Terrance Williams / Associated Press)

The Chargers are expected to meet with Jim Harbaugh a second time regarding their head coaching position, according to someone familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

The Michigan coach is one of 15 candidates identified during the team’s first round of interviews.

The Chargers also are searching for a general manager and have met with eight prospects for that role. Brandon Staley was fired as coach and Tom Telesco as general manager Dec. 15.

Harbaugh, 60, won a national title this month with the Wolverines. He has spent nine years at Michigan, his alma mater and the place where he first rose to prominence as a quarterback.

Before that — from 2011 to 2014 — Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to a 44-19-1 record and three consecutive NFC championship games.

Read more: Chargers interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for coaching job

His 49ers reached one Super Bowl — after the 2012 season — losing to a Baltimore team coached by Harbaugh’s brother, John.

In all, the Chargers will have met with six candidates who are former full-time NFL head coaches: Harbaugh, Raheem Morris, Steve Wilks, Leslie Frazier, Mike Vrabel and Dan Quinn.

They’ve interviewed two others who were college head coaches in Todd Monken and David Shaw.

None of the others has full-time head coaching experience: Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Giff Smith, Kellen Moore, Patrick Graham, Mike Macdonald and Brian Callahan.

Smith finished the season as the Chargers’ interim head coach.

Read more: Plaschke: Chargers want to finally make a splash? Hire Harbaugh

Among those interviewed to replace Telesco, four are NFL assistant general managers: JoJo Wooden (Chargers), Brandon Brown (New York Giants), Ian Cunningham (Chicago Bears) and Ed Dodds (Indianapolis Colts).

Wooden added the title of interim general manager after Telesco was dismissed.

The other four have player personnel titles: Joe Hortiz (Baltimore Ravens), Terrance Gray (Buffalo Bills), Jeff Ireland (New Orleans Saints) and Jeff King (Chicago).

Telesco is in the running to be Las Vegas’ next general manager, according to reports.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.