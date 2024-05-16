‘It gets me going’: Luka Doncic loves the Thunder’s hostile environment

In the final moments of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Game 5 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the rowdy crowd sang in unison a two-word chant: “Luka sucks!”

A physically intense back-and-forth Round 2 series has vilified Doncic for Thunder fans. His antics of complaining to officials as Lu Dort wore him down quickly wore thin for the OKC faithful.

In a pivotal Game 5, Doncic had his best game of the series. He totaled an efficient 31-point triple-double and hit deep 3-pointers in the second half to close out the road win.

The 25-year-old has been chatty with Thunder fans. He discussed how the animosity strengthens his powers as one of the best players in the league.

“I love it. And when they chant, ‘Luka sucks,’ it gets me going,” Doncic said.

Regardless of the series winner, the Thunder’s rivalry against the Mavericks has officially started. This could be the first of more playoff series matchups between the squads down the road.

It’s evident Doncic has embraced the villain role in OKC as his best games of the series have happened inside Paycom Center.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire