Getafe star the subject of approach from Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid have initiated first contacts over a potential deal for a member of the goalkeeping ranks at La Liga rivals Getafe.

That’s according to Relevo, who point towards David Soria as the player in question.

Major changes between the posts could well be on the cards at Atlético Madrid ahead of next season.

As much comes with the Rojiblancos and long-time no.1 Jan Oblak considering going their separate ways.

Should precisely that come to fruition, the powers that be at the Wanda Metropolitano will be left with a job to do, in sourcing an able replacement for Oblak.

And one such option to have been identified, as alluded to above, comes in the form of David Soria.

Atlético are keen not to overpay for a new goalkeeper this summer, amid the consensus that other areas of the club’s squad are in more considerable need of reinforcement.

With Soria’s Getafe release clause sitting at just €14 million, the Spaniard is, in turn, considered one of the more affordable market opportunities.

Soria, for his part, is fresh off another solid campaign at the Estadio Coliseum, which saw him feature from the off in all 38 of Getafe’s La Liga outings.

Conor Laird | GSFN