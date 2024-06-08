Getafe have spoken to Real Madrid over deal for promising 19-year-old striker

Real Madrid are not planning any first team sales this summer, although there could be multiple Castilla prospects that move on, as was also the case in 2023. One player that looks destined to depart during the transfer window is Alvaro Rodriguez, for whom offers will be listened to.

A move to La Liga could be on the cards for Rodriguez, who failed to secure a permanent place in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad last season, despite a number of promising cameos during the 2022-23 campaign. According to Relevo, Getafe are one of the teams showing interest in the 19-year-old striker.

Los Azulones have already held preliminary talks with Real Madrid in regards to the possibility of a deal taking place. Rodriguez himself would be open to joining Jose Bordalas’ side, especially as he would not need to move too far, with Getafe being situated in the south of Madrid.

Getafe are on the hunt for a new striker following Enes Unal’s departure to Bournemouth in January, and signing an exciting prospect in Rodriguez would be a very smart move. Real Madrid will look to hang on to the teenager in some way by including a sell-on clause in any agreement, and possibly a buy-back option too.