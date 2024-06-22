Getafe remain hopeful of re-signing Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood

Getafe president Angel Torres has discussed the club’s chances of re-signing Manchester United oucast Mason Greenwood.

It will take a lot for Getafe to strike a deal with United unless the Reds are willing to send him out on loan for another season. That wouldn’t make sense at a time when we need to sell players.

Getafe don’t have the money to meet United’s demands for a transfer fee, which is why I think other clubs stand a better chance of signing Greenwood this summer.

“We have fifteen in the squad plus Greenwood, who we hope to give good news about soon and I hope will stay another year. As the press says, there are many offers and we will abide by what Manchester United say. It looks like he will continue for another year. Every day that passes there are more possibilities but you have to be cautious,” Torres told Mundo Deportivo, during the presentation of Getafe’s new shirts for the coming season.

The comments were made following reports of significant interest from Juventus and Lazio. They imply Greenwood could stay in Spain after all – and precisely with Getafe…

Wishful thinking from Getafe?

It could be wishful thinking on Torres’ part, but we do not doubt that Greenwood enjoyed his time at the club and may be keen to return.

Getafe do not have an option to buy Greenwood, although they did earn themselves a right to a percentage of any fee United make by selling him when negotiating his rights for the 2023/24 season.

Juventus are by far the biggest club showing an interest in Greenwood, but they have yet to make a formal offer for the player.

