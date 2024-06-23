Getafe president Angel Torres provides huge Mason Greenwood transfer hint



Getafe president Angel Torres has provided a big hint on where Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood could be playing his football next season.

Greenwood’s future is one of the key things INEOS will need to sort out this summer. An extremely successful 2023/24 loan season in Spain with Getafe has made the Englishman a highly sought-after commodity.

He managed 10 goals and six assists in 36 matches across all competitions on his way to winning the club’s Player of the Season award.

Understandably, Getafe want him to return to Estadio Coliseum, either on loan again or on a permanent basis. However, they may be outdone by bigger clubs in Europe with far deeper pockets than them. The likes of Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio and Valencia have all been mentioned as interested parties in Greenwood.

It has been stated that Lazio and Valencia have already tabled bids for the England international.

Juventus also consider the Carrington academy graduate their “main objective” this summer. United’s preference would be to agree a permanent deal for Greenwood as the money received from his sale would then be added to the club’s transfer kitty.

While it may have seemed that Getafe were out of the race to land Greenwood, their president Angel Torres has suggested that it’s not out of the question that the player could line up for them again in the 2024/25 campaign.

Torres said at a Getafe kit launch, “We have 15 in the squad plus Greenwood, who we hope to give good news about soon and I hope will stay another year.”

“As the press says, there are many offers and we will abide by what Manchester United say.”

“It looks like he will continue for another year. Every day that passes there are more possibilities but you have to be cautious.”

The Getafe chief added, “If everything goes well we need 10 players.”

“We have to make the team. We have to strengthen the team a lot and make a new project. We are going to wait for the Euros to finish and then the rush will come.”

United are believed to want a fee in the region of £40 million for Greenwood.







