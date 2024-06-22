Getafe President Angel Torres promises ‘surprise’ from Real Madrid and optimistic about Mason Greenwood

Getafe President Angel Torres has fueled optimism for a major signing this summer from Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid, while also speaking about their hopes of retaining Mason Greenwood on loan from Manchester United. Los Azulones have a 20% sell-on clause for Greenwood, but Manchester United reportedly want to sell the 22-year-old.

“We have fifteen in the squad plus Greenwood, who we hope to give good news about soon and I hope will stay another year. As the press says, there are many offers and we will abide by what Manchester United say. It looks like he will continue for another year. Every day that passes there are more possibilities but you have to be cautious,” Torres explained to MD, during the presentation of Getafe’s new shirts for the coming season.

Although perhaps the statements that followed suggest that he was speaking more hypothetically than anything else. Torres was convinced they would bring someone in from one of the big three in the coming weeks.

“Let’s see if we catch something. There is a very good relationship with Real Madrid and something is going to come. I think that in fifteen days there may be a surprise. It has to be looked at with the coach and the sports management. Someone of Atletico and Barcelona will go. My friend Laporta, let him pull a lever and leave me one. We are interested in some of the ones they have and to see if they can help us.”

This year Getafe had striker Juanmi Latasa on loan from Los Blancos, while they have also been linked with Alvaro Rodriguez, who is set to leave Real Madrid too. Greenwood on the other hand seems quite optimistic, given it contradicts much of the reporting on the matter. If United cannot find an offer they find acceptable, perhaps in that case they would send him back to Getafe.