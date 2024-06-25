Getafe have a plan to bring Spain star Álvaro Morata back to the club for free

Álvaro Morata has had a long and varied career across Spain, England and Italy. Now that he is heading into what will be the last few years of his career, he is beginning to think about where he may hang up his boots.

One such destination is Getafe, where Morata spent a year during his youth career, and where the striker himself admits he has a good relationship with the club president.

As per ElDesmarque, Morata a few years ago said: “I would like Getafe because I have a good relationship with the president and with the people from the year I was there. Thanks to them I am a player today.”

This isn’t just some wild dream on the part of Getafe either, as they have a plan to make the move happen, which would most likely involve waiting until the end of his current contract at Atlético Madrid.

There is another possibility which could see the move happen earlier however, as if Atléti sign a few more attacking players and Morata finds himself out of favour at the Metropolitano, he could seek to have his contract ended early.

For the time being he will likely continue as an Atlético player, but it could be worth keeping an eye on this as Morata comes closer to the end of his time at Los Colchoneros.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie