Getafe eager to beat Girona & Valencia to Juan Soriano signing

The powers that be at La Liga outfit have set their sights on a summer deal for CD Tenerife star Juan Soriano.

That’s according to Marca, who have this weekend provided an insight into the situation.

All of a Getafe persuasion will be well aware that their side are on the lookout for reinforcements between the posts with a view to next season.

As much comes after the Azulones opted against making the loan signing of Daniel Fuzato from Ibiza permanent.

Fresh competition for David Soria is therefore required, with the aforementioned Soriano, it is understood, atop the shortlist of the transfer team at the Estadio Coliseum.

The 26-year-old is fresh off an impressive campaign in 2023/24, which saw him rack up 17 clean sheets across 40 appearances for the aforementioned Tenerife.

Such exploits have given rise to widespread interest in La Liga, with both Girona and Valencia keeping a close eye on Soriano’s situation, too.

Getafe, as a result, are keen to work out a deal for his services as soon as possible, to beat out the mounting competition across the top-flight.

Conor Laird | GSFN