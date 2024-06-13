Getafe make contact over loan deal for Atlético Madrid starlet

The board at Getafe have touched base with their counterparts at La Liga rivals Atlético Madrid, over a potential summer transfer.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who point towards Salim El Jebari as the source of Getafe’s interest.

El Jebari, for his part, is a gifted young attacker, who chiefly operates on the left wing.

The 20-year-old spent this past season lining out for Atlético’s reserve outfit, with whom he racked up 38 appearances, chipping in with four goals and seven assists along the way.

Such production has long begun to pique the attentions of clubs across the Spanish football landscape, with MD having confirmed interest on the part of a whole slew of 2nd division clubs, as well as three in La Liga.

One such top-flight side come in the form of the aforementioned Getafe, who have already begun to explore the possibility of a summer loan deal.

Prior to dealing with their plans for El Jebari next season, however, Atlético Madrid must first sort his contract situation.

The Moroccan’s current terms are due to expire in the summer of 2025, with the Rojiblancos, in turn, eager to tie El Jebari down to a new deal.

Should as much fail to come to fruition, though, it cannot be ruled out that the brass at the Wanda Metropolitano will cut their losses, by way of a permanent sale.

