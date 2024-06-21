Getafe chief confirms Chelsea star was ‘close’ to joining Real Madrid

Getafe president Ángel Torres has revealed that he came close to selling Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, prior to his eventual move to England.

The name of defender Cucurella has of course taken its place front and centre in the Spanish football chatter over the last 24 hours.

This comes after the 25-year-old, so often the subject of criticism, conjured up a brilliant individual display on the international stage.

En route to Spain’s Euro 2024 group stage downing of Italy, Cucurella barely put a foot wrong all evening, shining on both sides of the ball, and justifying his inclusion over Álex Grimaldo.

Speaking during an appearance in front of the media on Friday, it therefore came as little surprise when the name of his side’s former full-back was put to Getafe president Ángel Torres.

And, interestingly, whilst discussing Cucurella’s move to England with Brighton & Hove Albion, Torres revealed that the now-Chelsea man first came close to joining La Liga champions Real Madrid:

“I’m not surprised by the good Euro Cup that Cucurella is having; I offered him to Real Madrid when he was here. It was close to being done.”

🎁 Ángel Torres ofreció a Cucurella, grata sorpresa de España, al Real Madrid

🤷‍♀️ El presidente azulón confirmó que intentó vender al lateral izquierdo en el verano de 2021. Finalmente, acabó en el Brighton inglés por 18 millones.

✍ @MarcosRomano6 https://t.co/HdTrouwaqN — Diario AS (@diarioas) June 21, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN