Getafe announce first signing of the summer

La Liga outfit Getafe have on Thursday unveiled the club’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

The player set to link up with the Azulones ahead of the 2024/25 campaign? Christantus Uche.

Uche, for his part, is a 21-year-old midfielder, who generally lines out in an orthodox role in the middle of the park, but is also capable of slotting in at the heart of defence.

The Nigerian spent this past season plying his trade in the third tier of Spanish football, with AD Ceuta.

And his performances, across 36 total appearances, had long begun to pique the attentions of clubs higher up the Spanish football ladder.

In the end, though, it was the aforementioned Getafe who moved most decisively for his signature.

In turn, as per an announcement across the website and social media platforms of the capital club on Thursday, Uche has put pen to paper on terms with José Bordalás’ troops through the summer of 2028:

‘Getafe CF and AD Ceuta FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Christantus Uche. The 21-year-old Nigerian footballer signs with our club for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2028.’

📢 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗢 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | Christantus Uche — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) June 13, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN