'Get well soon, Papi': Barack Obama sends best wishes to David Ortiz after shooting

Since the news broke Sunday night that Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz had been shot at a bar in his native Dominican Republic, well wishes have been pouring in from every corner of the planet. But this one particular “get well soon” message may mean a little more than some of the others.

Former president Barack Obama tweeted his message of support and love to Big Papi on Monday morning, using a photo of the two of them together from when the Red Sox visited the White House following the team’s 2013 World Series championship.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Six years ago, David Ortiz's spirit and resolve helped us all begin to heal from the Boston Marathon bombing. Today, I want to join many others in wishing him a speedy recovery of his own. Get well soon, Papi. pic.twitter.com/9orpBgnVI5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 10, 2019

“Six years ago, David Ortiz’s spirit and resolve helped us all begin to heal from the Boston Marathon bombing. Today, I want to join many others in wishing him a speedy recovery of his own. Get well soon, Papi.”

Obama is specifically recalling the rousing speech that Ortiz gave at Fenway Park following the Boston Marathon bombing that took place in April 2013. It’s now lovingly known as the “This Is Our F—ing City” speech.

Ortiz underwent six hours of surgery overnight to repair organ damage. But according to his father Leo Ortiz, he’s out of danger. Thankfully, doctors expect the 43-year-old to make a full and quick recovery.

Boston Red Sox designated hitter David "Big Papi" Ortiz takes a selfie with President Barack Obama, holding a Boston Red Sox jersey presented to him, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, where the president honored the 2013 World Series baseball champion Boston Red Sox (Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: