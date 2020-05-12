Get to know Bengals QB Joe Burrow in augmented reality

Joe Burrow is headed back to his home state of Ohio after being the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft. He’s had an incredible career thus far: From playing at two of the best college football programs to winning numerous accolades and trophies. Burrow has a long way before becoming an NFL legend, but he has the makings of a player to build the franchise around.

Before he plays a snap, get to know the rookie quarterback in the interactive 3D experience below. You can explore each scene or click through the four icons on the bottom of the experience.

The 3D experience can be viewed on both desktop and mobile.

For desktop:

Click on “View in 3D” below

Use your mouse to zoom and rotate the object

For mobile (optimal experience):

Click on “View in 3D” below

Tap on the camera icon in the upper right-hand corner of the browser

Press “allow” (this prompt should come up multiple times)

Place the object in your space, use your fingers to resize and rotate in augmented reality

To take a photo of what you’re seeing, tap on the screen and a camera icon will appear



