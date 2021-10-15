Get into the action with Yahoo Sportsbook Live

Yahoo Sportsbook Live returns Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET with Minty Bets and Matt Harmon.

The pair will be breaking down the NFL’s real-time halftime line changes and prime-time best bets for Week 6.

They’ll be keeping their eye on one of the the largest spreads of the week — Los Angeles Rams (-9.5 at BetMGM) at the New York Giants — and look ahead to the Cowboys at the Patriots (-3.5) matchup, which headlines the late slate of games.

Harmon will spotlight his best DFS values for Sunday Night Football’s matchup of the Seahawks at the Steelers (-5.5), and the pair will answer all of your poignant questions on Twitter using #YSBLive. Watch live here.