Get $100 in free bets when you bet $1 on any baseball game*
Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on the BetMGM platforms.
. New customers in CO, IN, IA, NJ, TN, PA, VA, MI or WV who place a single $1 pregame wager on any baseball game will get $100 in free bets.*
, sign up for your new BetMGM account, deposit at least $10 via your preferred method and then bet $1 on any baseball game. You don’t need to win the bet to be eligible for the bonuses.
BetMGM also offers seemingly endless player props.
And here's something that has worked throughout the years: You won't profit by being optimistic with injuries. Look for unders on players who are already hurting. So if you want props like Zac Gallen under 12.5 wins or Chris Sale under 6.5 wins, it makes sense. A lot more can go wrong than can go right. Also, taking the under on saves from shaky closers (Craig Kimbrel under 30.5 saves and Matt Barnes under 26.5 saves) seems good too. Think about how much closer turnover there is every year.
BetMGM has an endless buffet of MLB props, but for betting straight sides, all 30 teams play Thursday on opening day. Get in on the action to take advantage of this offer.
*New users only. Must be 21+. CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, or WV only. Paid in free bets. Minimum deposit required. Visit BetMGM.com/YahooSpecial for restrictions on free bets and full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-522-4700 (CO & VA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), or 1-800-889-9789 (TN).
If you don't feel like betting on baseball this week, new users who create a BetMGM account can get a $25 registration bonus (no deposit required) and a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 with their first deposit.†
†New users only. Must be 21+. CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, or WV only. Deposit match and registration bonus paid in bonus dollars. Visit BetMGM.com/YAHOO for restrictions on bonus dollars and full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-522-4700 (CO & VA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), or 1-800-889-9789 (TN).