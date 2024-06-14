Gestede returns to Blackburn as head of football

Rudy Gestede was welcomed back to Blackburn in September 2023 as part of the celebrations for their 5,000th league game [Rex Features]

Blackburn Rovers have appointed former striker Rudy Gestede as head of football operations.

The 35-year-old scored 35 goals in 72 appearances for Rovers before leaving for Aston Villa in July 2015.

He also had spells in English league football with Cardiff City and Middlesbrough and also played in France, Australia, Greece and Iran.

"I couldn’t take my first steps into life off the pitch in a better place than with Blackburn Rovers,” the ex-Benin international told the club website.

Meanwhile, John Park has been re-appointed as the club's head of recruitment.

The experienced Scot previously held the position at Ewood Park between July 2021 and June 2022.