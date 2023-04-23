Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia round-by-round updates and live results

Gervonta Davis is scheduled to face Ryan Garcia in a pay-per-view fight Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Davis (28-0, 26 KOs), a former two-division titleholder, and Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) agreed to a catch weight of 136 pounds for their highly anticipated showdown.

The featured bouts on the card begin at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The main event will take place later in show.

Related

Video: Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia get physical at final faceoff – Mike Tyson caught in middle Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia promise same thing: Someone's going to sleep Oscar De La Hoya blasts Gervonta Davis' team for 'petty' clauses: 'They don't think he's ready' for Ryan Garcia 5 burning questions heading into 'can't-miss' Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight

Boxing Junkie will post round-by-round results of the main event after they end. Simply return to this post and refresh when the time comes.

Enjoy the fights!

Like boxing? Be sure to visit Boxing Junkie for all your coverage of the sweet science and follow @BoxingJunkie2 on Twitter.

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Round 8

Round 9

Round 10

Round 11

Round 12

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie