Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

Gervonta Davis takes on Leo Santa Cruz for the WBA super featherweight and lightweight titles with fans in attendance.

San Antonio will play host for the contest between the American and Mexican, with the fight weight set at 130 pounds, even though the lightweight title, at five pounds heavier, is on the line.

Tank has shifted his camp from his hometown of Baltimore to Las Vegas, the home of his mentor and promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The pay-per-view event is also the first of his career, adding extra pressure with a series of mouthwatering fights on the horizon for the victor here.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight at the Alamodome in Texas.

When and where is the fight?

The fight will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on 31 October. You can expect the ring walks to take place some time after 3am UK time on Sunday morning.

What TV channel is it on and is there a live stream?

American fans will be able to catch the fight on Showtime Sports in a pay-per-view event.

The fight will cost fans $74.99 in the United States.

The fight will air on Channel 5 in the UK, meaning British fight fans will get it for free, coverage beginning at 2am on Sunday.

A live stream of the fight in the UK is available on My5 here.

Odds

Davis: 1/6

Draw: 16/1

Santa Cruz: 4/1

Davis by KO/TKO: 11/10

Davis on points: 5/4

Santa Cruz by KO/TKO: 12/1

Santa Cruz on points: 5/1

Over or Under 10.5 rounds: 5/6